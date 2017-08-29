Hurricane Harvey & Houston Floods: Lost & Found Pets

Facebook

As Texas residents scrambled to evacuate and leave the comfort of their homes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, many were left with no other option other than to leave their beloved animals behind. Other pets became frightened, running from their homes as a natural instinct to escape and find shelter. The hurricane, which at its peak was a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Texas on Friday night. The last hurricane to make landfall in the state was Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Here are the lost, found, stranded and missing animals that need your help. Please email jennifer.dzikowski@heavy.com with any other animals you would like to see reunited with their loved ones.

Lost & Found Animals

Santos Rodriquez included the above photo with the following information: “My baby had been missing since Thursday and have been looking in my area. I have also talked to neighbors and posted the day she escaped from my back yard. She is dearly missed and we wake up every morning for her return. If anyone has her or seen her. Please text me at 361-765-0551. PLEASE SHARE and we reside in the Stonegate neighborhood.”

Kathy Bishop is missing her dog, Frank. “Katy Tx, Please share!,” Bishop wrote. “Frank is missing! Frank fell overboard while his human dad was rescuing people from Katy High School (Katy Tx) He was swept away and heading towards 10. People have been looking for him ever since but we need all the help we can get. Frank was wearing a black harness with a red leash attached with scull tags and a tattoo on his stomach/back.”

“Otis the dog” became an internet sensation after the genius canine was seen running with a bag of dog food. He has since been reunited with his owner:

Lost dog carrying a bag of dog food in Texas after hurricane Harvey. I'm safe in Texas. Send some prayers 4 the people & animals. ❤️🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/O9UJfnHCSZ — Bibi McGill (@yogabibi) August 27, 2017

#FoundDog #CorpusChristi #HurricaneHarveyPets Two black labs, one male and one female showed up on friends doorstep post hurricane. Wooldridge and Staples area; Country Club neighboorhood. Contact email is: grammcracker4612@gmail.com

The above photo reads:

“Found this adorable dog on Nile and McArdle at Poker King,” a Hurricane Harvey lost and found pet’s Facebook page reads. “Please message me if you have lost your dog must know the name on the caller tried calling the number on the caller no answer and vet not opened yet.” Click here if you have any information.

“#FoundDog #Refugio #HurricaneHarveyPets Contact Yvette 915.251.6359”:



My sister's dog is missing please help and share!!!

lab mix

Male/ microchipped

Last seen off of McGregor St. near UH area. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/668PWOWNhp — emily (@lmjvelour) August 27, 2017