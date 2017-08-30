WATCH: Joel Osteen’s Brother Defends Lakewood Church’s Closed Doors

Joel Osteen’s brother did a bit of damage control on Tuesday, explaining why Lakewood Church didn’t open its doors to help the people in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.
“If you were here in Houston, you know that it was impassible — many of the roads were impassible,” Associate Pastor Paul Osteen told Fox Houston on Tuesday. “My daughter was trapped up in an overpass just out in front of the church on Saturday night, so the feeders were flooded, it was dangerous. And, you know, the mayor told us ‘stay in. Don’t get evacuated.’ It was just not the right thing to do, to open our church up at that time,” he added.
“Monday morning, when the flood waters go down, and the mayor says [convention center] George R. Brown’s full, you know, we were glad to help,” Paul said. As of Tuesday afternoon, the church doors were open and people were heading there for shelter.
Paul’s comments came about 24 hours after Lakewood Church announced it would serve as a shelter for the public. Thousands of people have been tweeting negative comments about the Osteens and their church, saying that more should have been done in the city’s time of need.
Although Hurricane Harvey — which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm — has been in the area for days, Lakewood Church just opened up to the public today.
Despite some confusion, TMZ claims that Lakewood Church was indeed flooded over the weekend and that’s why they couldn’t open. The gossip site posted some photos of the flooding that they say were sent to them by the church. However, there has been a lot of questions surrounding these photos and their authenticity. Other photos of the areas around the church aren’t flooded at all.
About an hour ago, TMZ posted another article about the flood confusion, saying that the church didn’t get flooded, echoing Paul Osteen’s words — getting to the church was nearly impossible because of the weather, and that’s why they closed over the weekend.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
2 Comments
Abel defends Cain.
POLITICAL CLIMATE CHANGE
.
.
The tearful offering I heard from a woman yesterday from Houston, Texas, that went (quote): “The weather is no one’s fault (and, sniffle, sniffle!)!”, has got to be one of the most R-I-D-I-C-U-L-O-U-S and D-I-S-I-N-G-E-N-U-O-U-S statements to be offered up since this storm was first reported!… and, from one of its “HAPLESS VICTIMS”!
.
The NATURAL meteorologic etiology notwithstanding, T-H-E H-U-M-A-N_B-A-S-E-D E-T-I-O-L-O-G-Y has been staring at us in our faces for decades! And whether this woman cares to admit it, or not!… and whether MR. PHEWTUS* cares to admit it, or not!… her and PHEWTUS’ naysaying, I-S I-R-R-E-L-E-V-A-N-T! And so… “HAPLESS VICTIM (and like the dying smoker who still won’t quit!)”!… if your pain and suffering won’t capture your “CLIMATE CHANGE ATTENTION”, then– P-L-E-A-S-E!– TAKE YOUR “TEARS” ELSEWHERE! But… as for those who are the TRUE VICTIMS of this INDIFFERENCE to ENVIRONMENTAL TEMPERANCE, in addition to the rescue attempts being effected directly by CONSCIONABLE SOULS, please be aware that there are those among you who have– and, who are!– attempting to mitigate/ end the “HUMAN ETIOLOGY” of the “ANTHROPOGENESYSTEMPATHY” component, of this mess!… i.e., the “Human-born/ generated system-pathy”! THESE BELIEVE– at least (and even if such are not the majority!)!– that we humans (Christian, and non-Christian alike!) should be WISE STEWARDS of planet earth! And the very thought that PHEWTUS would desire to continue to burn more coal as a “solution” to America’s energy needs, should send shivers up the spines of all Americans who’re TRULY CONCERNED about what has just occurred in Texas (see, Trump looks to burn coal for 1,000 years – Courier-Journal!)!
.
To sum up… what CNN should now proceed to gather up, are as many anecdotal accounts from as many Texans within shelters as CNN can interview, re the number of deaths witnessed by these, that would afford a better picture than what we’ve received thus far, re the actual number of deaths at the “meteorologic hands” of Harvey! And maybe then, Texans… and the world!… may get a more accurate image, of the impact that CLIMATE CHANGE has had on America, and on Americans!
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!
.
*”The fish stinks from the head down!”… a quote from the outgoing White House Communications Director, ScaryMooch!