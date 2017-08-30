Joel Osteen Memes: Best Jokes About His Hurricane Harvey Response

Getty

Preacher Joel Osteen has been harshly criticized for his response to Hurricane Harvey.

Osteen, who leads Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, initially said his megachurch was closed and would be unable to assist evacuees seeking shelter due to flooding and the building being inaccessible. The church, housed in the former home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, has a capacity of 16,000 people and was converted into the megachurch in 2003.

After word spread that the church was closed due to the flooding, reporters (including former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury) and internet sleuths took matters into their own hands and found that Lakewood wasn’t nearly as bad as Osteen had played it out to be.

Just offer shelter and a dry place for those who need you and want to know you care. .@JoelOsteen those who can't get here still need you! pic.twitter.com/MdHAHWGprR — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) August 28, 2017

Since the criticism, though, Lakewood announced it would open its doors for all of those people who needed it and had been accepting donations of all kinds for victims of the catastrophic flooding.

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

Thank you Houston. Your response has been overwhelming. We cannot thank enough the hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers who came out today! pic.twitter.com/hI1jl5Sry8 — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Lakewood’s doors are open to anyone needing shelter. We are looking for volunteers & collecting shelter supplies. https://t.co/XxIbYde0L6 — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Osteen spoke out on behalf of Lakewood, saying it’s “never closed (its) doors,” adding that it would “continue to be a distribution center for those in need.” He also appeared on CNN on Wednesday to explain his reasoning for the mix-up. He said he wasn’t entirely sure “how this notion got started that we’re not a shelter and we’re not taking people.”

“There was a time, (CNN host) Chris (Cuomo), that the place was flooded,” Osteen said during the interview. “There was a safety issue the first day or two. … We would never put people in here until we know that it’s safe, and it was not safe those days, let me tell you.”

Even with the latest developments, the internet has continued to lash out against Osteen, who has a net worth of around $50 million and resides in a multi-million dollar mansion in the Houston area.

Here are some of the best memes and tweets regarding Osteen’s reaction to Harvey:

Twitter: Open your church for shelter, Joel! Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/6oPqAlJ9O9 — James Davis (@JDouglasDavis) August 29, 2017

Joel osteen looking at everyone in his church right now like pic.twitter.com/v0esOr95OA — suckaforbigforeheads (@traytrayolay) August 30, 2017

Seems @JoelOsteen is a fraud. Demon behind his smile. Preaches about God, but he cannot act like a decent and unselfish person. #JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/KwJeNoKMUV — Andrew Padovano (@Ap_mecca93) August 28, 2017

.@JoelOsteen refused to open his "church" during a time of need. Not until the backlash on social media & this, did he finally open. #FRAUD pic.twitter.com/ll7alycKpM — #ImpeachTrump (@socaltrav) August 29, 2017

Houston is living a WALKING DEAD episode and Joel Osteen forgot Twitter was watching? pic.twitter.com/3khfnA8jhH — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) August 30, 2017

Still not entirely convinced Joel Osteen isn't just a lovingly restored Home Improvement-era Tim Allen pic.twitter.com/tkT4N26KBX — Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) August 29, 2017

Scumbag Joel Osteen is opening his church now pic.twitter.com/3TSpYxZ0yS — John Davis (@TheFoundingSon) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen when people who funded his $56,000,000 net worth in his city are in desperate need for shelter. pic.twitter.com/zrJvmYAkvq — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 28, 2017

So, @JoelOsteen's hurricane relief plan is to just…donate to his church. No redirect to a charity, nothing. Just a note on the bill. pic.twitter.com/gLNDBZ48oT — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen: God be with my fellow Texans. Fellow Texans: Can we stay at your church. Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/d0SMUXdJF8 — Jackson (@realJaxonStone) August 29, 2017