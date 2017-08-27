WATCH: KHOU Evacuates Houston Studio Because of Harvey Flooding

A Houston news station has evacuated its studio Sunday morning because of flooding from Harvey. KHOU employees fled from the station as water poured into the building while heavy rains continue to hit the city.

“We are transitioning to safer ground to keep our employees free from danger. That’s why we look a little different,” KHOU President and General Manager Susan McEldoon said in a statement. “Much like so many of your homes, our station is flooded. We are continuing to keep the people of Houston informed and safe during this catastrophic storm. We will get through this together, Houston.”

Staff members have moved to the Federal Reserve Banks Houston office and they are preparing to get the station back on the air, according to managing editor Bill Bishop.

My new home is the Federal Reserve Bank. They have been GREAT and gave us a temporary home. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WdtfPQv08x — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

The CBS affiliate has continued to stream video online. You can watch the live stream below:

Water began flowing into the lobby of the building Sunday morning, and the news station first moved its crew upstairs as the first floor studio began to flood.

We are now moving operations to the second floor…Water is quickly coming into our building in the lobby pic.twitter.com/iJvXjF1oUP — Alexandria Williams (@AlexandriaKHOU) August 27, 2017

Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017

The decision to evacuate was made about 9 a.m. One reporter, Brandi Smith, was left on the air as the rest of the staff packed up and left the building, which is located at 1945 Allen Parkway. While streaming live online, Smith helped get rescuers to a truck driver who was stranded in floodwaters:

Meanwhile, reporters and other staff at KHOU posted videos of the flooding at the news station, showing water rising over desks and continuing to flow into the building.

UPDATE: Water has risen a foot in 15 min. I'm one of the last in the building. God help us. @FoxNews @CNN @weatherchannel @GaughanSurfing pic.twitter.com/ZyGQlrprDh — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) August 27, 2017

My last look at the KHOU Channel 11 lobby before it was flooded by Harvey. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/08lDHaKrEA — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

According to KHOU, the news station is located across the street from Buffalo Bayou, one of the many areas of the city that is seeing heavy flooding from Harvey.

We broadcast as long as the TV Gods would allow, in this Houston flood. Transmitter down for now. We will be back on the air ASAP. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/bIzueMEOih — Brooks ☈ Garner (@BrooksKHOU) August 27, 2017

The station last flooded in 2001 during Tropical Storm Allison, KHOU reports.