PHOTO: Melania Trump Wears Black ‘FLOTUS’ Hat to Harvey Visit

Watch: President Trump arrives in Corpus Christi, Texas https://t.co/wusGvu1ey1 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 29, 2017

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday afternoon sporting wardrobes people typically don’t see on the First Couple, and the internet went into a stir.

The two exited Air Force One both donning hats: Donald’s was a white hat that read “USA” while Melania’s had the acronym “FLOTUS” etched onto it (First Lady of the United States).”

Melania was dressed in a casual white blouse, aviator sunglasses and stilettos while the president wore what looked to be a track jacket with an emblem of the Seal of the President of the United States sewed onto it. Melania later changed into tennis shoes after exiting the plane.

Social media users lost their minds at the unique wardrobe choices by the couple:

Melania Trump is wearing a black "FLOTUS" hat pic.twitter.com/2U7JjsWzmT — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 29, 2017

Melania Trump having a "FLOTUS" hat is a baller move. pic.twitter.com/fM8hIRZ6wG — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) August 29, 2017

Melania Trump is now thoughtfully wearing a hat saying FLOTUS so we know who she is — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) August 29, 2017

trump stares at melania, he has no idea who she is.

aide: "put on your hat"

*melania puts on flotus hat*

trump: Ohhhhhh youre the latest one — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 29, 2017

Surprised nobody else noticed the back of Melania's FLOTUS hat. pic.twitter.com/CzAdG7g3iR — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 29, 2017

The Trumps landed in Texas to be briefed on the current state of Hurricane Harvey, as well as survey the extensive damage caused by the storm.

The president left the tarmac to go to a room where he got a brief update on the storm from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his aides.

“We won’t say congratulations, we won’t want to do that,” Trump said to Abbott at the press event. “We’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished.”

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor and brought winds in excess of 130 mph. While it’s since dissipated from that level to a tropical storm, it’s dropped a historic 49 inches of rain so far, and more is in the forecast the next two days.

Nine have died so far because of the storm, and over 3,500 people have had to be rescued.

On Tuesday morning, residents in Brazoria County were told to “get out now” because of a levee that broke, and other areas continue to be evacuated.

Many of the shelters for evacuees are currently at capacity, so other ideas have been hatched to house the victims of the storm. To account for the shelter shortages, Dallas prepared a “mega-shelter” for as many as 5,000 evacuees in its main convention center.