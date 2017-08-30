WATCH: National Guard Rescues 1-Month-Old Baby From Harvey Floods

A dramatic video released by the New York National Guard shows members of the 106th Rescue Wing saving a group of people, including a 1-month-old baby, from Harvey floodwaters in Houston. You can watch the video above.

The baby is shown in a harness at the start of the video being brought into the rescue helicopter by a Guardsman. The video also shows several other rescues carried out by the 106th Rescue Wing crew, including other children.

According to the Associated Press, the New York Air National Guard has sent more than 100 Airmen to the Houston area to assist with Harvey rescues and recovery. The 106th Rescue Wing sent 15 members on a search and rescue helicopter on Tuesday.

The New York National Guard says it has made more than 330 rescues in the Houston area.

Overall, more than 30,000 Guard troops from Texas and around the country have been deployed to the Houston area to help with the Harvey flooding, according to Military.com.