WATCH: Siren Warns Hokkaido Residents of North Korea Missile Launch

An eerie video posted by a Japanese Twitter user, shows empty streets as an air raid siren and emergency announcement warns of a North Korea missile launch. You can watch the video above.

Another Twitter user, @JTNarisco, posted a video from Hokkaido, writing, “I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido.”

I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/RGiflzTqJT — Joe (@jtnarsico) August 28, 2017

A video posted to YouTube also recorded the siren:

Japanese authorities issued alerts warning residents to take cover about 6 a.m. local time Tuesday after the missile was launched from North Korea. It flew over Japan and broke into three pieces before landing in the Pacific Ocean off the Hokkaido coast, NHK, the Japanese state run news agency, reports.

Several people in Japan tweeted screenshots of the government alert that appeared on their phones early Tuesday morning.

“A missile was fired from North Korea. Please evacuate to a sturdy building or basement,” the “J-Alert” read.

Alarm from JP Gov. "A missile was fired from North Korea. Please evacuate to a sturdy building or basement." #northkorea #Japan pic.twitter.com/38NNCteqY2 — Chiho komoriya (@Chihokomoriya) August 28, 2017

North Korea projected a missile. And it has just passed over Japan. OMG. pic.twitter.com/phByLrWbcx — HIDEKI NAGANUMA｜長沼英樹 (@Hideki_Naganuma) August 28, 2017

Announcements were also made through speakers in Hokkaido:

I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/RGiflzTqJT — Joe (@jtnarsico) August 28, 2017

The warning was directed at a “target area” of residents in Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunman, Niigata and Nagano.

Emergency alert across northern Japan after a North Korean missile launch. Early reports say it overflew Hokkaido out to the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/TaVFWetfji — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 28, 2017

The Japanese military did not try to shoot down the missile, according to NHK. There have been no reports of damage, according to NHK.

North Korea launched three missiles on Saturday, August 26, in apparent test launches, CNN reported. Three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Kangwon province. The first and third missiles flew approximately 250 kilometers in a northeastern direction. The second missile blew up upon launch, CNN reported.

The missile launches come as U.S., South Korean and Japanese troops take part in military exercises that typically raise tensions in the region.