Overwatch League Set To Welcome To Teams From Korea

Lunatic-Hai and LW Blue are set to join Blizzard’s new Overwatch League. ESPN reported that Lunatic-Hai were in talks to be purchased by KSV-Esports. KSV-Esports are the owners of the Overwatch League’s Seoul slot.

Lunatic-Hai are coming off winning OGN Overwatch APEX Season 3 and OGN APEX Season 2. Their continued Success in APEX has many analysts proclaiming them as the #1 Overwatch Team in the world. What’s unclear right now is which members of the team will be making the trip to Los Angles, where the inaugural season of the Overwatch League will be played.

“What’s important is our plan to hire an all South Korean management team and an all-Korean roster,” Chou said. “We want to make sure people in Seoul feel like this is their team. And the players will represent the home territory. My belief is this will be as big as pro sports in the U.S. with the size ranging from MLS to the NFL.” – KSV Esports Co-Founder Kevin Chou

The owner of the New York City Overwatch League slot, Sterling.VC, are in the final stages of purchasing LW Blue,who finished in 5th/6th place finisher in OGN APEX League Season 3. LW Blue will also be relocating to Los Angles and have had to drop out of OGN Overwatch APEX Tournament Season 4. LW Blue’s star DPS player Yeon-oh “Fl0w3R” Hwang will not be joining the new team in LA since he’s only 17 years old. Sterling.VC was founded by Sterling Equities, whom are the principle owners of the NY Mets.