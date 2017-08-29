PHOTO: Trump Waves Texas Flag During Corpus Christi Visit

Trump waved the Texas flag after delivering a speech.

President Donald Trump showed his support for the people of Texas during his visit to Corpus Christi by waving the Lone Star State’s flag. Trump is in Corpus Christi to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. He couldn’t visit Houston because much of the city is still flooded and continues to see more rainfall.

GettyTrump with the Texas flag.

Trump waved the flag after giving a speech to first responders and residents who came out to see him. “Texas can handle anything,” he said to a roaring crowd and applause.

“We are going to get you back and operating immediately,” Trump said. “Thank you everybody. What a crowd. What a turnout.”

GettyTrump waves to the crowd.

After Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Corpus Christi, they met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other officials for a press conference at a firehouse. There, Trump praised local officials for their efficient response to Harvey.

“It’s a real team, and we want to do it better than ever before,” Mr. Trump said of the response effort during a meeting with officials from local, state and federal agencies in a Corpus Christi firehouse. “We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now as, this is the way to do it.”

Notably, Trump said he wouldn’t offer congratulations until after Harvey has moved on.

GettyTrump with the Texas flag.

“We won’t say congratulations,” Trump said, with Abbott sitting next to him. “We don’t want to do that. We don’t want to congratulate. We’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished.”

“We want to be looked at in five years, in ten years from now as: this is the way to do it,” Trump said of the response to Harvey. “This was of epic proportion. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this and I just want to say that working with the governor and his entire team has been an honor for us.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Air Force One that Trump’s visit to Texas is on a “fluid” schedule, reports USA Today.

“The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn’t disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing, which is the reason for the locations we are going here today,” Sanders said. “As of right now, I don’t know that we will be able to get to some of the really damaged areas.”

1 Comment

Anonymous

Stomach churns as trump tries to hold up my flag. Needs to be destroyed now as it has been dirtied

