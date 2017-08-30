Port Arthur, Texas Flooding Photos & Videos

Port Arthur, Texas was swamped with 30 inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey on August 30, and people in the small community pleaded for help on social media.
The mayor of Port Arthur, Derrick Freeman, even streamed on Facebook Live from inside his home.
Photos and videos showed horrific scenes of severe flooding.
Even an evacuation shelter in Port Arthur flooded.
The Texas city of Beaumont also flooded, costing at least two people their lives.
According to 12NewsNow, the mayor of Port Arthur described the “whole city” as being underwater.
The television station reported that hundreds, and possibly thousands, of homes in Port Arthur were underwater as a result of the flooding.
The darkness halted rescues for a time.
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12NewsNow: “There are people that are needing to be rescued and evacuated, brought to sheltering areas and given the nighttime hours, the darkness, it’s impossible to wage a boat rescue and we simply don’t have enough high-water vehicles that are available to us.”
911 call lines were overloaded, and tragic messages were posted to social media from people begging for help.
At 1 a.m., a woman wrote on social media, “Lord please! If you have a boat please come get me & my family I’m trying to stay calm but the water is coming in at a fast rate.”
There were many similar calls for help.
Three hours later, the same woman wrote, “Water is now waist level & I still have not found any help this is crazy. My phone is on 9% I’m 35 Wks pregnant ! Please keep calling for me water is waist deep.”
According to The Huffington Post, photos also showed “floodwaters invading Port Arthur’s Bob Bower Civic Center, where hundreds of evacuees were seeking shelter. People were eventually moved on Wednesday to the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, even though police said the facility contained zero supplies.”
A Fox News reporter described the scene in Port Arthur as looking “like a war zone.”
The city, located 90 miles from Houston, was a scene of devastation.
“Many people are trapped, as rains have flooded most major roads out of the city and even a shelter for victims fleeing the storm,” Fox reported.
“This looks like a war zone,” Fox News’ Matt Finn said from Port Arthur. “We are witnessing people being rescued from their homes in bare feet, shivering, some people without clothes.”
2 Comments
It is sad but don’t these hillbillies have family they can count upon? Don’t they call them “clans”? Look at the bright side. It didn’t happen to my family.
It’s really sad. All these people surviving the hurricane, only to die days later, alone in their attics, without food or water.