Port Arthur, Texas Flooding Photos & Videos

Port Arthur, Texas was swamped with 30 inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey on August 30, and people in the small community pleaded for help on social media.

Evacuations underway at Port Arthur shelter after it flooded overnight https://t.co/gdOOgle9Zk #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/qsXXt6wwj9 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 30, 2017

The mayor of Port Arthur, Derrick Freeman, even streamed on Facebook Live from inside his home.

Photos and videos showed horrific scenes of severe flooding.

Central Baptist Church – Port Arthur, Tx. My Uncle is the pastor here. Pray for him and for the people of Port Arthur. #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/KDgpKpEYi8 — Brian C Legg (@brian_c_legg) August 30, 2017

Even an evacuation shelter in Port Arthur flooded.

Video from Kevon Rayford who is inside the flooded Port Arthur shelter #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/PnbE4Jz1ta — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 30, 2017

The Texas city of Beaumont also flooded, costing at least two people their lives.

Hundreds of people at the shelter. Ana Platero who is working there sent across this evacuation video #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/tfjtyRMwj4 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 30, 2017

According to 12NewsNow, the mayor of Port Arthur described the “whole city” as being underwater.

Coast Gaurd Helicopters in the background, and boat after boat coming into Dylan's in Port Arthur, getting ready to launch. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NnsQURKuem — Royden Ogletree (@roydenogletree) August 30, 2017

The television station reported that hundreds, and possibly thousands, of homes in Port Arthur were underwater as a result of the flooding.

FYI @CNN -This is how you cover a natural disaster-not shoving mics in evacuees face, but letting the footage speak for itself.#PortArthur pic.twitter.com/4IFAq45w4t — Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) August 30, 2017

The darkness halted rescues for a time.

'No One Can Get In and No One Can Get Out': 2 Port Arthur Nursing Homes Taking on Water https://t.co/ULxpBhy83r pic.twitter.com/XLXUEzB3Cm — Weather Underground (@wunderground) August 30, 2017

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12NewsNow: “There are people that are needing to be rescued and evacuated, brought to sheltering areas and given the nighttime hours, the darkness, it’s impossible to wage a boat rescue and we simply don’t have enough high-water vehicles that are available to us.”

Near Port Arthur. We just passed a woman who said she wasn't ready to go "yet." Rescuers say that's been the frustrating thing through day. pic.twitter.com/pOYh4Hv7wP — Jason Pohl (@pohl_jason) August 30, 2017

911 call lines were overloaded, and tragic messages were posted to social media from people begging for help.

STILL NEED HELP!!!!! 4220 Sunset Dr Port Arthur, Tx pic.twitter.com/JZt4bRqbwD — hunty (@hopeponsegrauXO) August 30, 2017

At 1 a.m., a woman wrote on social media, “Lord please! If you have a boat please come get me & my family I’m trying to stay calm but the water is coming in at a fast rate.”

An evacuation center in Port Arthur, TX flooded overnight, with water nearly reaching the top of cots at the shelter https://t.co/glht9ggmcR pic.twitter.com/BaSglewnfQ — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2017

There were many similar calls for help.

My first job was in TV was in Beaumont/Port Arthur. I hate to see what's happening there. #Harvey #PortArthur pic.twitter.com/qqCWQLghJZ — John Walton (@John_Walton_) August 30, 2017

Three hours later, the same woman wrote, “Water is now waist level & I still have not found any help this is crazy. My phone is on 9% I’m 35 Wks pregnant ! Please keep calling for me water is waist deep.”

Water rising quick please help ASAP please!!

820 smith street, port Arthur Texas,77640 pic.twitter.com/bV0pqG8VgI — LO.: (@LOsoCALIENTE) August 30, 2017

According to The Huffington Post, photos also showed “floodwaters invading Port Arthur’s Bob Bower Civic Center, where hundreds of evacuees were seeking shelter. People were eventually moved on Wednesday to the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, even though police said the facility contained zero supplies.”

A Fox News reporter described the scene in Port Arthur as looking “like a war zone.”

3 steps down & she's knee deep. This Coast Guard member is stranded in #PortArthur apt. Family in Indy shocked by pics. @WISH_TV #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/k3zOmUcS6P — Julia Deng (@Julia_Deng) August 30, 2017

The city, located 90 miles from Houston, was a scene of devastation.

Need people to help transport people from port Arthur bowling alley to churches for refuge. #HarveyRelief #coffeebeans pic.twitter.com/N4ZQRIuMRp — Damon West (@damonwest7) August 30, 2017

“Many people are trapped, as rains have flooded most major roads out of the city and even a shelter for victims fleeing the storm,” Fox reported.

Port Arthur is surviving this. pic.twitter.com/wkPEhNHYuP — Bart Owens (@SETXOutdoors) August 30, 2017

“This looks like a war zone,” Fox News’ Matt Finn said from Port Arthur. “We are witnessing people being rescued from their homes in bare feet, shivering, some people without clothes.”