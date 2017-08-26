Rockport, Texas Hurricane Harvey: Photos & Videos of Landfall

National Weather Service

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, Texas, and the dramatic and dangerous weather was captured in photos, video and radar.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Harvey struck Rockport at 10 p.m. CDT.

#Harvey made landfall at 10 PM CDT as a category 4 hurricane near Rockport, Texas, with max winds of 130 mph and min pressure of 938 mb. pic.twitter.com/98y5wpKmBw — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2017

Rockport, Texas looks bad. Taken by Jeremy Schwartz. pic.twitter.com/OGqk7BttOw — Wes Callison (@WesCallisonTNN) August 26, 2017

There was even a tattered – but still flying – American flag.

"Gave proof thro' the night that our flag was still there"- @9NEWS Photographer Adam Vance & Reporter Noel Brennan workn #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/grvGj2Lls6 — Mulley (@mulley0731) August 26, 2017

There were reports of buildings collapsing in Rockport and, according to ABC News, 10 people were injured.

#safariLIVE Reports of structures starting to collapse in Rockport, Texas. 125mph winds. Currently in the eye of Hurricane Harvey. — Jason Curtis (@Jason____Curtis) August 26, 2017

10:30 pm. In the eye. Major damage to building. A whole wall collapsed. 943.5 mb. #HARVEY in Rockport pic.twitter.com/YTMiVWnnL9 — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 26, 2017

More than 100 people were evacuated from a damaged Fairfield Inn:

RT mannyNYT: The back of the Fairfield Inn in Rockport pic.twitter.com/he8WTt3GId via nytimes — Top news (@topnuntious) August 26, 2017

People were rescued.

Woman and her dogs were rescued from a truck after it got stuck in a flooded street right Rockport. More: https://t.co/TRqvlv1xUL #Harvey pic.twitter.com/hFq39BJnB7 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 26, 2017

The damage and flooding were severe.

Some media and citizen reports on Twitter claimed that the high school building had sustained damage and possibly even collapsed.

Local news reporters then confirmed with authorities that the high school had partially collapsed/sustained damage, but it was not destroyed or “gone” as some were saying on social media. Other buildings also were damaged, with blown off roofs.

A hotel roof blew off.

Some storm chasers braved the hurricane’s arrival on the Texas coast.

We are in the eye now https://t.co/nMHU1NL0SW — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 26, 2017

Storm chasers in Rockport, TX https://t.co/RGAlP2Lvns — Grammakins (@huey_pat) August 26, 2017

Specifically, the landfall came four miles southeast of Rockport.

NHC says #Harvey made landfall at 10PM on north end of San Jose Island, about 4 miles southeast of Rockport. #txwx pic.twitter.com/R2BwlOhRR8 — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 26, 2017

The community was within the eye for a time, and then braced for more hurricane-strength winds.

I do not recommend driving into the Rockport area right now if you don't have to. That was terrifying. pic.twitter.com/2SXXeSrSvk — Leslie Aguilar (@KRGV_Leslie) August 26, 2017

“It’s everything that you’re probably seeing. We’re right in the middle and have been since 7 p.m. Intense winds, strong rain. It’s gotten worse over the last hour,” Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios told Fox News, adding that Rockport is expected to see this magnitude of rain and wind for 24 hours.

The weather was bad in Rockport by just before 5 p.m.

4:45 pm. Really ripping hard now in Rockport. Impressive, given we're not in core yet. #HARVEY pic.twitter.com/SE06Y5WSHN — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 25, 2017

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

NHC_Atlantic: #Harvey made landfall at 10 PM CDT as a category 4 hurricane near Rockport, Texas, with max winds of… https://t.co/N9nOTocR15 — Jason Boyer (@JasonBoyerWLOS) August 26, 2017

The dangerous winds were captured by citizen videos.

Some people streamed video live online from Rockport. The Rockport/Fulton area of Texas calls itself the “charm of the Texas coast.”

VIDEO part 1: intense eye wall of category 4 HURRICANE #HARVEY from Rockport, Texas. We are now in calm of eye. @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/HbvDh3EY9P — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 26, 2017

“Charm of the Texas Coast! Located along the Texas Tropical Trail, and a significant stop along the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, these twin communities are nestled among the wind-swept oaks of the Live Oak Peninsula,” its tourism website says. It’s 2016 population was just over 10,000 people.

Live coverage Hurricane Harvey Cat 4+ at Rockport TX. #txwx https://t.co/2pWf4z1wEO — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 26, 2017

The National Weather Service reported on August 25, “Hurricane Harvey officially made landfall just northeast of Corpus Christi on Friday night as a Category 4. Dangerous storm surge and extreme winds are impacting the Texas coast. Harvey will bring multiple days of heavy rainfall to a large part of Texas, increasing the likelihood of devastating inland flooding. Check your local forecast for updates and abide by instructions from local authorities.”

Prayers go out to Aransas pass, Rockport, & Portland😢 pic.twitter.com/KVHDMHLDPv — Abby (@Abby75pena) August 26, 2017

You can updated information about Hurricane Harvey from the National Weather Service here.

Live periscope from a trained stormchaser in Rockport Texas, as they brace for the backside. And the data is fugly. https://t.co/r106y7Unl8? — ✌NotLeebuddie🤘 (@lizbuddie) August 26, 2017

See an updated weather forecast for Rockport, Texas here.

The National Weather Service local statement for Rockport read, “HARVEY NOW AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE.”