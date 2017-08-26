Rockport, Texas Hurricane Harvey: Photos & Videos of Landfall

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, Texas, and the dramatic and dangerous weather was captured in photos, video and radar.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Harvey struck Rockport at 10 p.m. CDT.
There was even a tattered – but still flying – American flag.
There were reports of buildings collapsing in Rockport and, according to ABC News, 10 people were injured.
More than 100 people were evacuated from a damaged Fairfield Inn:
People were rescued.
The damage and flooding were severe.
Some media and citizen reports on Twitter claimed that the high school building had sustained damage and possibly even collapsed.
Local news reporters then confirmed with authorities that the high school had partially collapsed/sustained damage, but it was not destroyed or “gone” as some were saying on social media. Other buildings also were damaged, with blown off roofs.
A hotel roof blew off.
Some storm chasers braved the hurricane’s arrival on the Texas coast.
Specifically, the landfall came four miles southeast of Rockport.
The community was within the eye for a time, and then braced for more hurricane-strength winds.
“It’s everything that you’re probably seeing. We’re right in the middle and have been since 7 p.m. Intense winds, strong rain. It’s gotten worse over the last hour,” Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios told Fox News, adding that Rockport is expected to see this magnitude of rain and wind for 24 hours.
The weather was bad in Rockport by just before 5 p.m.
The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
The dangerous winds were captured by citizen videos.
Some people streamed video live online from Rockport. The Rockport/Fulton area of Texas calls itself the “charm of the Texas coast.”
“Charm of the Texas Coast! Located along the Texas Tropical Trail, and a significant stop along the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, these twin communities are nestled among the wind-swept oaks of the Live Oak Peninsula,” its tourism website says. It’s 2016 population was just over 10,000 people.
The National Weather Service reported on August 25, “Hurricane Harvey officially made landfall just northeast of Corpus Christi on Friday night as a Category 4. Dangerous storm surge and extreme winds are impacting the Texas coast. Harvey will bring multiple days of heavy rainfall to a large part of Texas, increasing the likelihood of devastating inland flooding. Check your local forecast for updates and abide by instructions from local authorities.”
You can updated information about Hurricane Harvey from the National Weather Service here.
See an updated weather forecast for Rockport, Texas here.
The National Weather Service local statement for Rockport read, “HARVEY NOW AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE.”
