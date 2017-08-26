Rockport Rainfall Totals for Hurricane Harvey for Aug. 26

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 when it made its first landfall tonight (yes, it ended up making two landfalls in one night.) This powerful storm was heavy with rain and many areas are already feeling the effects of flooding. It’s since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

You can find the latest Hurricane Harvey rainfall totals for Rockport, Texas below. All totals are in inches.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen in the Rockport area in the last 24 hours, as of 7 a.m. Central, according to the National Weather Service.

Rockport has the highest amount, showing 10 to 15 inches of rain in some areas, 15 to 19 inches in others.

The total rainfall could be even more than that after five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s map. You can see it at the top of this page or below, here:

According to Weather.gov’s statement at 1:11 p.m. CST, the following is expected in Rockport:

Catastrophic life-threatening flooding is still expected due to the heavy rainfall that is expected over the next several days. Storm total rainfall accumulations will be as much as 15 to 30 inches of rainfall with isolated 40 inches across eastern portions of South Texas, mainly east of a line from Beeville to Rockport. West of that area up to Highway 16, generally 5 to 15 inches of rainfall will be possible. West of Highway 16, generally 5 inches or less of rainfall is expected.”

As for flooding, the National Weather Service states:

FLOODING RAIN:

Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads area, mainly east of Highway 16. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible catastrophic impacts. If realized, these impacts include:

– Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Here are the expected rainfall totals through next week, as of 4:30 a.m. August 26:

Heavy rains will continue through the weekend. So stay safe and don’t drive through deep water. And keep updated on Rockport’s latest weather, because when tropical storms are involved, changes can sometimes happen without much warning.