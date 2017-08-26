Rockport, Texas, Senior Living Complex Roof Collapses, People Trapped Inside

Getty

Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas and is currently a Category 4. With extremely high winds and heavy rain, there have been several reports of building collapses, roofs caving in, and flooding.

On Friday night, CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that a senior living complex in Rockport had its roof collapse. Although many people have evacuated the area, there are people who chose to stay behind. There are elderly people living in this complex who are trapped. According to Begnaud, emergency crews are unable to enter the building.

City manager in Rockport, TX tells CBS News people trapped inside of senior housing complex where roof collapsed; rescuers unable to get in — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 26, 2017

It’s important to note that this was not a nursing home or an assisted living facility. The complex houses older people, but isn’t run by the state. The people living there were warned about the hurricane and encouraged to leave, but many couldn’t do so for a variety of reasons.

“Majority of [people] who stay can be disabled, caregivers for disabled, poor, and/or no car or connections outside the city. Many VERY SAD REASONS,” said one Twitter user.

“And those who left are just as desperate. A group of ten people drove up to San Antonio yesterday in a Saturn. TEN PEOPLE. Took them 5 [hours],” added another.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme wind warning for Rockport, which will be in effect until 11:45 p.m. Central.

“At 8:46 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated extreme winds, associated with the eyewall of Hurricane Harvey, were moving onshore near Bayside, or 8 miles northwest of Rockport. The hurricane eyewall was drifting northwest. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation!”

People in the area have been told to take cover. Begnaud reported that people in heavily impacted areas were told to write their social security numbers on their arms for identification purposes — just in case they end up in an emergency situation.