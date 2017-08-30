What Stores Are Open in Houston?

Getty

Thousands of people in Houston, Texas, have been displaced due to flooding brought to the area by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend. As the rain subsides, flood waters are still very high and it is very dangerous for people to travel. In some instances, it’s impossible for people to travel because streets and highways are still impassible.

Stores in the area that previously closed due to the storm are starting to reopen. Many have seen very long lines. In addition, some stores may not be completely stocked. People have been posting pictures of empty shelves on social media.

Below is a list of open store locations and phone numbers.

KROGER

Long lines at Kroger in #Houston that is limiting shoppers to avoid looting & over shopping. Employees limited. #HarveyRelief @OANN pic.twitter.com/6BSRkuWSxk — Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) August 30, 2017

“We are working to update the list as changes occur, as quickly as possible. Most Greater Houston area stores will close at 5 pm on August 28th for the safety of our customers and associates. As weather conditions improve we will expand our hours. It is our goal to open at 9am on August 29th to serve the needs of the community. Kroger remains committed to the recovery of our Greater Houston community.”

The following Houston‑area stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a full list of all open Kroger locations, click here.

6322 Telephone Rd; (713) 644-5434

1950 El Dorado Blvd; (281) 480-2678

1801 S. Voss Rd; (713) 780-7497

6160 Highway 6; (281) 345-1264

1520 Eldridge Pkwy; (281) 496-6063

12222 Jones Rd; (832) 912-7474

5235 Aldine Mail Rd; (281) 442-2508

16400 El Camino Real; (281) 286-2540

14710 Woodforest Blvd; (713) 453-1175

9325 Katy Fwy; (713) 461-7754

2300 Gessner Rd; (713) 467-9343

7747 Kirby Dr; (713) 661-7175

13133 Veterans Memorial Dr; (281) 440-0522

9330 Jones Rd; (281) 894-7094

1035 N Shepherd Dr; (713) 880-4496

5150 Buffalo Speedway; (713) 661-8305

1505 Wirt Rd; (713) 722-9800

9303 Highway 6; (713) 474-2100

1938 W Gray St; (713) 521-1909

3300 Montrose Blvd; (713) 526-7865

1352 W 43Rd St; (713) 681-0901

9919 Westheimer Rd; (713) 532-5566

12434 State Highway 249; (281) 272-0005

8550 Highway 6 North @ West Rd; (281) 463-4573

14221 E Sam Houston Pkwy; (281) 670-2057

6350 N Eldridge Pkwy; (713) 896-6101

12400 Fm 1960 Rd; (832) 237-4860

10306 S Post Oak Rd; (713) 721-7691

360 Cypress Creek Pkwy; (281) 397-6633

239 W 20Th St; (713) 862-6659

9125 W Sam Houston Pkwy; (281) 477-0701

4000 Polk St; (713) 224-5105

11701 S Sam Houston Pkwy; (281) 484-7754

TARGET

“Over the weekend, Target closed more than 30 stores for the safety of our team and guests. We will reopen locations as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so. As always, we evaluate our store locations and teams to strike the right balance of providing for the community and staying safe for our team members.”

The following Target locations are currently closed. Other Target locations are open, according to Target’s corporate website.

Beaumont, 5850 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX

Humble, 20777 Hwy 59 N, Humble, TX

Port Arthur, 3100 Highway 365 Ste 90, Port Arthur, TX

Houston South, 8503 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX

WALMART

Walmart in Houston open for the first time in days. Hundreds lined up to buy basic necessities. 2 hours in line for 20 mins in the store. pic.twitter.com/RoClCsjO1m — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) August 30, 2017

“Some of our stores and clubs in the path of Hurricane Harvey have been closed for the safety of our customers and associates. Please check the operational status of your local facility below or visit your local Walmart’s Facebook page. Facilities marked ‘Recovery’ are in the process of being reopened.”

For a full list of stores outside of the Houston area, for open/closed Sam’s Club locations, and for other updates, click here.

3506 South Highway 6 South, Open; (281) 561-0866

3450 Fm 1960 Rd W, Open; (281) 440-4482;

10411 N Freeway 45, Closed; (281) 999-9920

10750 Westview Dr, Closed; (713) 984-2773

13484 Northwest Fwy, Open; (713) 690-0666

9555 S Post Oak Rd, Closed; (713) 551-9148

5655 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Open; (713) 450-2222

9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Open; (281) 568-3710

9598 Rowlett Rd, Open; (832) 386-0103

1118 Silber Rd, Open; (713) 797-2245

13003 Tomball Pkwy, Closed; (281) 668-2952

4412 N Fwy, Open; (713) 300-0511

111 Yale St, Closed; (713) 860-0700

12353 Fm 1960 West, Open; (832) 912-7320

2391 S Wayside Dr, Closed; (713) 300-3653

15955 Fm 529 Rd, Open; (281) 855-1604

13750 East Fwy, Open; (713) 453-5018

2727 Dunvale Rd, Open; (713) 977-2099

2700 S Kirkwood Drive, Open; (281) 558-5670