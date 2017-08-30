What Stores Are Open in Houston?

Thousands of people in Houston, Texas, have been displaced due to flooding brought to the area by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend. As the rain subsides, flood waters are still very high and it is very dangerous for people to travel. In some instances, it’s impossible for people to travel because streets and highways are still impassible.
Stores in the area that previously closed due to the storm are starting to reopen. Many have seen very long lines. In addition, some stores may not be completely stocked. People have been posting pictures of empty shelves on social media.
Below is a list of open store locations and phone numbers.
KROGER
“We are working to update the list as changes occur, as quickly as possible. Most Greater Houston area stores will close at 5 pm on August 28th for the safety of our customers and associates. As weather conditions improve we will expand our hours. It is our goal to open at 9am on August 29th to serve the needs of the community. Kroger remains committed to the recovery of our Greater Houston community.”
The following Houston‑area stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a full list of all open Kroger locations, click here.
6322 Telephone Rd; (713) 644-5434
1950 El Dorado Blvd; (281) 480-2678
1801 S. Voss Rd; (713) 780-7497
6160 Highway 6; (281) 345-1264
1520 Eldridge Pkwy; (281) 496-6063
12222 Jones Rd; (832) 912-7474
5235 Aldine Mail Rd; (281) 442-2508
16400 El Camino Real; (281) 286-2540
14710 Woodforest Blvd; (713) 453-1175
9325 Katy Fwy; (713) 461-7754
2300 Gessner Rd; (713) 467-9343
7747 Kirby Dr; (713) 661-7175
13133 Veterans Memorial Dr; (281) 440-0522
9330 Jones Rd; (281) 894-7094
1035 N Shepherd Dr; (713) 880-4496
5150 Buffalo Speedway; (713) 661-8305
1505 Wirt Rd; (713) 722-9800
9303 Highway 6; (713) 474-2100
1938 W Gray St; (713) 521-1909
3300 Montrose Blvd; (713) 526-7865
1352 W 43Rd St; (713) 681-0901
9919 Westheimer Rd; (713) 532-5566
12434 State Highway 249; (281) 272-0005
8550 Highway 6 North @ West Rd; (281) 463-4573
14221 E Sam Houston Pkwy; (281) 670-2057
6350 N Eldridge Pkwy; (713) 896-6101
12400 Fm 1960 Rd; (832) 237-4860
10306 S Post Oak Rd; (713) 721-7691
360 Cypress Creek Pkwy; (281) 397-6633
239 W 20Th St; (713) 862-6659
9125 W Sam Houston Pkwy; (281) 477-0701
4000 Polk St; (713) 224-5105
11701 S Sam Houston Pkwy; (281) 484-7754
TARGET
“Over the weekend, Target closed more than 30 stores for the safety of our team and guests. We will reopen locations as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so. As always, we evaluate our store locations and teams to strike the right balance of providing for the community and staying safe for our team members.”
The following Target locations are currently closed. Other Target locations are open, according to Target’s corporate website.
Beaumont, 5850 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX
Humble, 20777 Hwy 59 N, Humble, TX
Port Arthur, 3100 Highway 365 Ste 90, Port Arthur, TX
Houston South, 8503 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX
WALMART
“Some of our stores and clubs in the path of Hurricane Harvey have been closed for the safety of our customers and associates. Please check the operational status of your local facility below or visit your local Walmart’s Facebook page. Facilities marked ‘Recovery’ are in the process of being reopened.”
For a full list of stores outside of the Houston area, for open/closed Sam’s Club locations, and for other updates, click here.
3506 South Highway 6 South, Open; (281) 561-0866
3450 Fm 1960 Rd W, Open; (281) 440-4482;
10411 N Freeway 45, Closed; (281) 999-9920
10750 Westview Dr, Closed; (713) 984-2773
13484 Northwest Fwy, Open; (713) 690-0666
9555 S Post Oak Rd, Closed; (713) 551-9148
5655 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Open; (713) 450-2222
9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Open; (281) 568-3710
9598 Rowlett Rd, Open; (832) 386-0103
1118 Silber Rd, Open; (713) 797-2245
13003 Tomball Pkwy, Closed; (281) 668-2952
4412 N Fwy, Open; (713) 300-0511
111 Yale St, Closed; (713) 860-0700
12353 Fm 1960 West, Open; (832) 912-7320
2391 S Wayside Dr, Closed; (713) 300-3653
15955 Fm 529 Rd, Open; (281) 855-1604
13750 East Fwy, Open; (713) 453-5018
2727 Dunvale Rd, Open; (713) 977-2099
2700 S Kirkwood Drive, Open; (281) 558-5670
I heard a woman from Houston on the radio say that she finally decided to get out and shop. Unfortunately most of the stores had been looted. She finally found one store that was open, and inside the shoppers were buying items to bring to the shelters. She was touched, and but got the essentials that she needed for her family, and then did the same – buying items to take to the shelters, saying what a shame it was that some people can be so selfish to loot at a time like this.