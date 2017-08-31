WATCH: Student Freaks Out After Getting Fake ID Confiscated on First Day of Class

A Syracuse University student on the first day of a public policy class lost her temper when her professor, William D. Coplin, confiscated her fake ID in front of the class. The video begins midway into the exchange between the two, with the professor asking the student, “So… I have a question for you. How old are you?”

“Ummm… 19,” the student answers.

The exchange grows heated as the professor denies returning the student her fake ID. Eventually, she stands up and yells, “Are you f**king kidding me?!”

However, despite the good acting, it has been discovered that the incident was completely staged. According to students at Syracuse, the exchange happens every year and the professor brings in someone to help stage it.

The actress in the video was also tracked down and asked for anonymity before giving this exchange:

student freaks out over fake id being taken by professor youtube, syracuse university student fake id video

Reddit / futureyoufromthepast

However, despite its inauthenticity, the exchange has gone viral on both Twitter and Instagram:

Chillybus week @sethkourpas

A post shared by Barstool Syracuse (@barstoolcuse) on

Read More From Heavy

WATCH: Hurricane Harvey Boat Rescuers Take Shots as They Rescue Stranded Texans
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook