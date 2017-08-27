The Weeknd Tour Dates 2017 USA

Getty

Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour is the name of The Weeknd’s current tour, which started on February 17, 2017, and is slated to finish December 14, 2017.

The Weeknd (born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) has been on a brief break from tour since August 6. He’ll pick back up on September 6, 2017, at University Park. On September 9, he’ll make his way to Toronto, and September 12, he’ll hit Boston, followed by Philadelphia, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Saint Paul, Kansas City, Lincoln, Denver, and more. Read on for more details about each city:

June 24 – Frankfurt, Germany

June 28 – Roskilde, Denmark

June 30 – Gdynia, Poland

July 1 – Helsinki, Finland

July 4 – Bergen, Norway

July 6 – Lisbon, Portugal

July 7 – Frauenfield, Switzerland

July 9 – London

July 13 – Benicàssim, Spain

July 15 – Rathfarnham, Republic of Ireland

July 22 – Paris, France

August 6 – Montreal

September 6 – University Park, Pennsylvania

September 9 – Toronto

September 12 – Boston

September 15 – Washington DC

September 16 – Philadelphia

September 19 – Columbus

September 20 – Indianapolis

September 22 – Vegas

September 24 – Saint Paul

September 27 – Licoln

September 29 – Denver

October 2 – Edmonton

October 5 – Vancouver

October 6 – Portland

October 8 – Oakland

October 11 – Sacramento

October 13 – Anaheim

October 14 – Las Vegas

October 17 – Houston

October 19 – San Antonio

October 21 – Tulsa

October 24 – Miami

October 28 – Columbia

October 29 – Nashville

November 1 – Detroit

November 2 – Chicago

November 29 – Aukland, New Zealand

December 2 – Sydney

December 3 – Sydney

December 6 – Brisbane

December 8 – Melbourne

December 9 – Melbourne

December 11 – Adelaide

December 14 – Perth

All in all, The Weeknd has 26 shows in Europe, 4 in South America 57 in North America, and 8 in Oceania for a total of 95 shows.

Last December, The Weeknd opened up to Billboard.com about overcoming stage fright and touring in general. At one point, he took the journalist interviewing him to a small room with weights and posters, and said, “Here’s the gym I never use. I’d rather be unhealthy when I’m working. I’ll start working out when I go on tour. But as long as my face looks OK, I’m good.”

The fandom surrounding Abel is no longer a shock to those who listen to his music. In the words of Halsey, “Abel is a genius. If Adele stole our hearts by singing the stories of our life, Abel sings the story of the life you wish you had.”