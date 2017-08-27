The Weeknd Tour Dates 2017 USA

Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour is the name of The Weeknd’s current tour, which started on February 17, 2017, and is slated to finish December 14, 2017.
The Weeknd (born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) has been on a brief break from tour since August 6. He’ll pick back up on September 6, 2017, at University Park. On September 9, he’ll make his way to Toronto, and September 12, he’ll hit Boston, followed by Philadelphia, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Saint Paul, Kansas City, Lincoln, Denver, and more. Read on for more details about each city:
June 24 – Frankfurt, Germany
June 28 – Roskilde, Denmark
June 30 – Gdynia, Poland
July 1 – Helsinki, Finland
July 4 – Bergen, Norway
July 6 – Lisbon, Portugal
July 7 – Frauenfield, Switzerland
July 9 – London
July 13 – Benicàssim, Spain
July 15 – Rathfarnham, Republic of Ireland
July 22 – Paris, France
August 6 – Montreal
September 6 – University Park, Pennsylvania
September 9 – Toronto
September 12 – Boston
September 15 – Washington DC
September 16 – Philadelphia
September 19 – Columbus
September 20 – Indianapolis
September 22 – Vegas
September 24 – Saint Paul
September 27 – Licoln
September 29 – Denver
October 2 – Edmonton
October 5 – Vancouver
October 6 – Portland
October 8 – Oakland
October 11 – Sacramento
October 13 – Anaheim
October 14 – Las Vegas
October 17 – Houston
October 19 – San Antonio
October 21 – Tulsa
October 24 – Miami
October 28 – Columbia
October 29 – Nashville
November 1 – Detroit
November 2 – Chicago
November 29 – Aukland, New Zealand
December 2 – Sydney
December 3 – Sydney
December 6 – Brisbane
December 8 – Melbourne
December 9 – Melbourne
December 11 – Adelaide
December 14 – Perth
All in all, The Weeknd has 26 shows in Europe, 4 in South America 57 in North America, and 8 in Oceania for a total of 95 shows.
Last December, The Weeknd opened up to Billboard.com about overcoming stage fright and touring in general. At one point, he took the journalist interviewing him to a small room with weights and posters, and said, “Here’s the gym I never use. I’d rather be unhealthy when I’m working. I’ll start working out when I go on tour. But as long as my face looks OK, I’m good.”
The fandom surrounding Abel is no longer a shock to those who listen to his music. In the words of Halsey, “Abel is a genius. If Adele stole our hearts by singing the stories of our life, Abel sings the story of the life you wish you had.”
