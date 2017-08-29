WATCH: Trump Tells Corpus Christi Crowd ‘What a Turnout’

Getty

President Donald Trump addressed a Corpus Christi, Texas crowd while standing on a fire truck, waving the Texas flag at one point and praising the size of the crowd, while vowing help for the Hurricane Harvey stricken region.

You can watch video of his comments below:

NBCNews: President Trump addresses crowd in Corpus Christi, Texas: "We are going to get you back and operating imm… https://t.co/rERD5x4HuH — Maximiliano Valdes (@maxvaldes) August 29, 2017

Trump also held a large Texas flag aloft.

President Trump holds up a Texas flag outside a fire station in Corpus Christi https://t.co/RbVCRxX8Bm pic.twitter.com/8azMGUVwdl — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 29, 2017

The crowd erupted in cheers at that moment.

Crowd erupted in cheers as Pres. Trump waved the Texas flag in Corpus Christi. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/iznEqOzlg9 — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) August 29, 2017

Trump said, using a microphone:

“Thank you everybody. I just want to say. We love you. You are special. We are here to take care, and it’s going well. And I want to thank you for coming out. We will get you back and operating immediately. Thank you everybody. What a crowd, what a turnout.”

“What a crowd, what a turnout,” Trump said from atop this firetruck, addressing hurricane victims. pic.twitter.com/0EdsLctHDi — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 29, 2017

Some people are criticizing the president for the turnout line on Twitter.

Are you effen kidding me?!? Trump to victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout." SHAME https://t.co/8M8Hw2KeMK — Langdon Bosarge (@LangdonBosarge) August 29, 2017

“Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Corpus Christi to check in on Harvey relief efforts,” reported WWLTV.

Trump also met with the governor of Texas, head of FEMA, and other emergency management officials in Corpus Christi to receive a briefing on the powerful storm, which could dump as much as 50 inches of rain on Texas, and which is causing severe flooding in Houston necessitating thousands of recues. The unprecedented storm has trapped people in flood homes and caused severe wind damage to Texas coastal cities.

President Trump, hearing of large crowd of supporters outside, stood on firetruck and told the crowd he loved them and waved a Texas flag. pic.twitter.com/aTmi5FsYkP — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2017

The Trump fire truck moment was perhaps somewhat reminiscent in imagery of President George W. Bush addressing a crowd after September 11 with a megaphone and a firefighter at his side.

A large crowd gathered outside the fire station for the Trump visit to Texas.

Huge crowd of Trump supporters has lined up outside firehouse, where Trump spoke in front of large colorful charts, a firetruck & boat. pic.twitter.com/ge65cZQwWQ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2017

As Trump visited Texas, the death toll from Harvey continues to rise, with news that a police officer may have drowned in the Houston flooding. Dramatic rescues were shown on television, and people posted pleas for help on social media. After Corpus Christi, Trump headed to Austin.