WATCH: Trump Tells Corpus Christi Crowd ‘What a Turnout’

President Donald Trump addressed a Corpus Christi, Texas crowd while standing on a fire truck, waving the Texas flag at one point and praising the size of the crowd, while vowing help for the Hurricane Harvey stricken region.
You can watch video of his comments below:
Trump also held a large Texas flag aloft.
The crowd erupted in cheers at that moment.
Trump said, using a microphone:
“Thank you everybody. I just want to say. We love you. You are special. We are here to take care, and it’s going well. And I want to thank you for coming out. We will get you back and operating immediately. Thank you everybody. What a crowd, what a turnout.”
Some people are criticizing the president for the turnout line on Twitter.
“Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Corpus Christi to check in on Harvey relief efforts,” reported WWLTV.
Trump also met with the governor of Texas, head of FEMA, and other emergency management officials in Corpus Christi to receive a briefing on the powerful storm, which could dump as much as 50 inches of rain on Texas, and which is causing severe flooding in Houston necessitating thousands of recues. The unprecedented storm has trapped people in flood homes and caused severe wind damage to Texas coastal cities.
The Trump fire truck moment was perhaps somewhat reminiscent in imagery of President George W. Bush addressing a crowd after September 11 with a megaphone and a firefighter at his side.
A large crowd gathered outside the fire station for the Trump visit to Texas.
As Trump visited Texas, the death toll from Harvey continues to rise, with news that a police officer may have drowned in the Houston flooding. Dramatic rescues were shown on television, and people posted pleas for help on social media. After Corpus Christi, Trump headed to Austin.
WE LOVE YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP! Keep up the good work. May the Lord help those in Texas.
“What a crowd, what a turnout”
WTF?
You Americans sure chose a king-sized bozo to usher your short-lived empire in oblivion, didn’t you?