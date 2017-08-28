LIVE STREAM: Trump Press Conference With Finland’s Sauli Niinistö

Getty

After a weekend at Camp David, President Donald Trump returned to Washington D.C. late Sunday. In the middle of overseeing the federal response to Hurricane Harvey, Trump will also give a joint press conference with Finland President Sauli Niinistö. You can watch a live stream of the conference, which will likely include Trump’s first public comments on Harvey beyond tweets, below. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Although Trump was at the presidential retreat in Maryland over the weekend, the president did his best on Twitter to assure residents in Louisiana and Texas that he was paying close attention to the devastation caused by Harvey. Trump tweeted that he had a cabinet meeting via teleconference on Sunday and announced plans to visit Texas on Tuesday. He also repeatedly praised rescue efforts.

The press conference will also be Trump’s first since his decision to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted for ignoring a judge’s order to stop policies considered racial profiling of Hispanics. Arpaio was the first pardon of Trump’s administration and was announced on Friday night, just as Harvey was making landfall in Texas.

As for Niinistö, he has been the President of Finland since 2012 and is seeking re-election in 2018. Terrorism will likely be a key topic of discussion for Niinistö and Trump, since the country had its first terrorism-related assault on August 18 in the city of Turku.

As The Associated Press notes, a Moroccan man was charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbing deaths of two. He also wounded eight others in the attack. National Bureau of Investigation Detective Inspector Crista Granroth said that the suspect remains hospitalized and lied about his name and age to police. The man was first identified as 18-year-old Abderrahman Mechkah, but he is really 22 or 23.

Niinistö told Finland’s YLE before his meeting with Trump that he also wants to speak with Trump about NATO and Russia, and his country’s role in the Arctic region.