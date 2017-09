Wikipedia/Public Domain

An 8.0 magnitude has struck southern Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit about 50 miles southwest of Pijijiapan, near the border of Guatemala, but could be felt in the the capital of Mexico City, the Associated Press reported.

Evacuation pictures from Mexico City after magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Pacific coast: https://t.co/diQG8jffbt Courtesy: @Reuters pic.twitter.com/wojVwGt9wP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2017

ok so i was just in an earthquake in mexico city pic.twitter.com/GJlt0V1Mog — Emilia (@makiluvr) September 8, 2017

BREAKING VIDEO: Ominous "Green Sky" during and immediately after 8.0 magnitude earthquake in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/FU1NmJUKws — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) September 8, 2017

"El Ángel" shaking during the strong 8.1 (preliminary) earthquake tonight in Mexico City. https://t.co/nZIRIOv0Nt — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) September 8, 2017

A tsunami threat is possible off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to NOAA’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.