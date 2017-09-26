Alabama Senate Race: Live Election Results & Updates [Sept. 26]

Getty

Alabama Republicans are selecting a candidate tonight to challenge Democrat Doug Jones in the race for Jeff Sessions’ vacated Senate seat. See updated, live election results and updates below.

Roy Moore, the controversial former Chief Justice of Alabama who once defied an order to remove a Ten Commandments monument, was the favorite going into the September 26 runoff election after breaking out a lead in the polls. He’s facing U.S. Sen. Luther Strange, who was named to the seat by the scandal-plagued former governor.

The race is being closely watched for several reasons. Most notably, President Donald Trump endorsed and stumped for the establishment candidate, Strange (as did VP Mike Pence), but even Trump conceded before the polls closed that he didn’t think Strange would win, dialing down expectations. His former White House strategist, Steve Bannon, supported Moore.

You can see live, updated election results here from Decision Desk HQ. The results will constantly refresh as they come in (the polls are now closed):

Watch live analysis here:

Join us for live coverage of Alabama's Senate special election race with @DecisionDeskHQ #ALSen 👇 https://t.co/keCx6KzTdp — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 27, 2017

Although some say a Strange loss would be a sign that Trump’s ability to move the GOP base is waning, the race has this odd overlay: Moore, with his bombastic rhetoric and anti-establishment themes (and establishment opponents like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who endorsed Strange) is a lot more like Trump in style than is Strange himself. Moore even pulled out a handgun at a campaign rally the night before primary election day. Thus, the president is supporting the guy who seems least like him. Moore rode a horse to the polls.

Strange’s weakening support also has a lot to do with localized issues, including tensions between him and some establishment Republicans in Alabama, and the way in which he was named to the seat.

LIVE UPDATES

UPDATE, 7:26 p.m.

The view at Strange’s party:

Polls have now closed in Alabama. Small group of @lutherstrange supporters are gathered at his election night rally awaiting results. #AlSen pic.twitter.com/eCmDhfkhC6 — Meghan K. Welsh (@meghankwelsh) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, with some rural areas coming in, Moore’s getting closer.

#ALSen results from a few more rural parishes trickling in. Moore getting closer, down 54/46. pic.twitter.com/coPTBuQXpV — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 27, 2017

UPDATE, 7:22 p.m.

The first returns put Strange ahead, but they added up to only a few votes, which doesn’t mean anything for the final outcome.

First scattering of votes out of Jefferson County (Birmingham) put Strange up 52/48. — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 27, 2017

Still mostly a few Jefferson County returns – Strange lead of 302 votes to 193 for Moore. — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 27, 2017

UPDATE, 7:07 p.m.

Moore’s last election was in 2012 for Alabama Supreme Court. It was a lot closer than Mitt Romney’s percentages in the state for president, showing what Democrats perceive as a possible opening (albeit an uphill one) were they to face Moore in the general.

Looking to the general election, Moore's last race, for Supreme Court in 2012, was close. Romney, for reference, won AL 61/38 that year. pic.twitter.com/YZKB5wWiTg — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 26, 2017

During the three-way primary for the Senate seat, Moore did best in rural areas.

In the #ALSen primary, Moore was the strongest in rural areas. Strange best in Birmingham, and Brooks in north, near Huntsville. pic.twitter.com/sCISIlO8F1 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 26, 2017

Strange and Moore ended up in a runoff because they split the vote in the primary with Republican Mo Brooks, with Moore in first. One of the wildcards: Where the votes for Brooks would go. Turnout is also a factor, with low turnout perceived to help Moore. Due to his history of controversial comments, some think Moore would provide a lot of fodder for Democrats in the general election, although some recent polls show him defeating and doing better against Democrat Doug Jones than Strange does.

UPDATE, 7 p.m.

The polls are now closed.

Here’s a picture of Moore on his horse.

Here’s a picture from his party:

UPDATE, 6:53 p.m.

Moore’s backers were so confident they were calling his runoff night bash a “victory party.”

Moore campaign and backers pretty confident pic.twitter.com/jmhEvk7Ski — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) September 26, 2017

UPDATE, 6:50 p.m.

Moore’s gun moment is getting some attention.

WATCH: Roy Moore pulls out gun at campaign rally https://t.co/1Dh1EzZ7Vi pic.twitter.com/0xW4GnLG5H — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2017

According to The Hill, on Monday night, Moore “pulled out a handgun during a campaign rally.” He was trying to make a point that he’s been subjected to false campaign ads alleging he doesn’t support the Second Amendment, the Hill reported. He pulled out the gun and said, “I believe in the Second Amendment,” according to the Hill.

Watch video of the moment:

UPDATE, 6:38 p.m.

Politico is reporting that, the night before the election, Trump said that he thinks Moore will win. “Trump told conservative activists who visited the White House for dinner on Monday night that he’d underestimated the political power of Roy Moore, the firebrand populist and former judge,” according to Politico.

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m.

What did the polls say?

The polls right before election day showed Moore with a large lead over Strange. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Moore with a 10.4 percentage point lead over Strange, as of September 25. Moore has led in polling since August, but the margin has jumped in his favor in recent weeks. (You can see the specific polls later in this article.)

Although Trump has tossed support to Strange, polling has shown that those who approve of Trump make up the largest portion of Moore’s supporters. The same is true of Strange, though. After all, it’s a GOP primary. The Optimus poll found that most people know that Trump endorsed Strange.

“Trump’s endorsement of Strange never made a lot of sense from either a messaging or policy standpoint. Trump ran as an outsider,” FiveThirtyEight noted. “Strange is an incumbent U.S. senator backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the pro-McConnell Senate Leadership Fund. He’s the ‘establishment’ candidate. Strange’s opponent Moore, on the other hand, is a lot more like Trump. Both Moore and Trump are populist politicians who have made a political career by running against the establishment.”

Here’s a round up of the latest polls in the primary:

Trafalgar Group (9/23-24)

Moore 57% Strange 41%

Optimus (9/22-23)

Moore 55% Strange 45%

Emerson (9/21-23)

Moore 50% Strange 40%

Gravis (9/21-22)

Moore 48% Strange 40%

Fox 10/Strategy Research (9/20)

Moore 54% Strange 46%

Doug Kaplan, the managing partner of Gravis Marketing, which conducted one of the recent polls, stressed, “The dynamics can change if the undecideds break towards Strange. Then, there is the factor of how many show up. It’s illegal for Democrats to vote if they voted in the Democratic primary last month, so Strange has to get new Democratic voters, who did not vote in the primary to show up for him.”

CNN reports that a Moore win could be a canary in the mine for other races, most notably primary fights in Nevada and Arizona.

Kaplan added, “Another factor working for Moore is his lead with both voters with a favorable opinion and unfavorable opinion of Trump.”

Moore was the top vote getter on the Republican side in the Alabama Senate Special Election during an earlier primary but not by a big enough margin to avoid a runoff.

The seat was once occupied by Sessions, who left to become Trump’s Attorney General.

According to USA Today, “Strange and the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) spent a combined $10 million on the campaign through Sept. 6, and even more in the weeks after. Moore’s campaign spent just $1.1 million through early September.”

Moore was removed as Alabama’s chief justice in 2003 “for refusing to remove a monument to the Ten Commandments,” reports FiveThirtyEight. The Moore saga doesn’t end there, though. After being removed as chief justice, he won reelection. However, he was then “suspended for declining to enforce the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriages. After losing an appeal, he resigned in April,” reports Politico.

Moore, a former prosecutor, judge, and military police officer in Vietnam, has a history of making controversial remarks. According to Politico, he told The Guardian that Vladimir Putin is “maybe … more akin to me than I know” because Putin opposes gay marriage, and, of transgender troops, he said, “If we’re going to file for hormone treatments and medical surgeries, that’s not making your military stronger. You’ve got to have a disciplined military.”

On the Democratic side, the race was always a bit of a Hail Mary; according to Five Thirty Eight, “No Democrat has won a Senate race in Alabama since 1992, and Trump won the state by 28 percentage points last November.”

Adding another twist, turnout is expected to be low. According to The New York Times, a low turnout would be good for Moore, many experts believe, because “his defiance has only endeared him to his supporters, who are highly likely to show up to vote in any contest where he appears on the ballot.” Moore’s support with Evangelicals also would help him in a low turnout race because they tend to turn out in greater numbers.

There are also the localized concerns. Some observers say that Strange is struggling to hold onto the seat in part because he’s had tense relationships with some in the Republican establishment in Alabama as well as dealing with continued fallout over the fact he was appointed to the seat by former Gov. Robert Bentley, who was being investigated by the Alabama Attorney General’s office at the time Strange was interviewed for the Senate post. Strange was the state’s Attorney General at the time of his appointment to the Sessions’ Senate seat.