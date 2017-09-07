Amazon Plans To Build a Second Headquarters in North America

Amazon wants to build a second headquarters in North America and it’s seeking proposals for the project.

In a statement released on Thursday, Amazon said the new headquarters will be dubbed “Amazon HQ2.” The company currently has its headquarters in Seattle.

“We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs – it will be a full equal to our current campus in Seattle,” the company said. “In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.”

50,000 jobs and +$5B in investment – we are searching for Amazon HQ2, a second headquarters city in North America https://t.co/bEabxtEFqS pic.twitter.com/k24dFAw6zQ — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 7, 2017

Amazon is soliciting bids for the massive project.

“If you represent a city or regional economic development organization in North America and want to submit your proposal to host Amazon’s second headquarters in North America, email our team at amazonhq2@amazon.com to get started. You can view the Request for Proposal (RFP) document here. We look forward to hearing from you,” it said in the statement.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Oct. 19. The company, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, said its Seattle headquarters has been good for the city.

“Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy – every dollar invested by Amazon in Seattle generated an additional $1.40 for the city’s economy overall,” it said.