Barbuda Damage from Irma: Photos & Videos of the Devastation

Barbuda, a tiny island in the Eastern Caribbean with a population of about 1,700, was hit incredibly hard by the Category 5 Hurricane Irma. So far Barbuda has confirmed at least one death and 90 percent of structures destroyed.

"Barbuda is practicably uninhabitable” after Cat. 5 Hurricane Irma – PM Gaston Browne pic.twitter.com/S0uLTXaxyp — Breaking911 Nature (@B911Nature) September 6, 2017

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Barbuda is practically uninhabitable now.

The devastation appears endless.

Sept 6th PM Barbuda Ham Radio Out, Satellite Phone Service Destroyed per PM https://t.co/ObF4ZdF30G pic.twitter.com/aHKnDbobiu — Northlandfox (@northlandfox) September 6, 2017

Another devastating photo.

According to Prime Minister, via ABSRadio

only 1 death confirmed so far.#Barbuda pic.twitter.com/GNEbZGgM9x — Lasse (@lassesarp) September 6, 2017

Many will have to pull together to help the people of Barbuda.

Antigua & Barbuda's Prime Minister: "The way it stands now, #Barbuda is basically uninhabitable." Photos: ABS Television/Radio. pic.twitter.com/SxJDknTvy3 — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) September 6, 2017

Heartbreaking video of Barbuda:

Images show Irma damage in Barbuda; officials say destruction could be "upwards of 90%" https://t.co/RATaJrHek5 https://t.co/cW3weQC9hT — Jake Cornwall (@JakeM_1998) September 6, 2017

This is what Barbuda looked like a month ago — an absolute paradise.

Hoping everyone is ok in #Barbuda. I took this picture as we left by plane one month ago. Beautiful island with wonderful people 🇦🇬 pic.twitter.com/SgJmmyD3yU — Bearthoven (@Bearthoven_) September 6, 2017

The island is tiny. This is the airport:

For those unfamiliar with the island, to give an idea of the relative size of #Barbuda here is their entire airport pic.twitter.com/Kk8aSdgFJJ — Bearthoven (@Bearthoven_) September 6, 2017

And now more photos of the island after the hurricane moved through.

Irma snapped the cell towers in Barbuda.

Unbelievable. #Irma has snapped all the cell towers on #Barbuda. That's reinforced steel – photo: ABS pic.twitter.com/NF5v698XJa — Jonny Hallam (@Jonny_Hallam) September 6, 2017

Un helicoptero ha podido llegar a #Barbuda con el Primer Ministro y tomar las primeras imagenes @northlandfox pic.twitter.com/LAesVDvhru — InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) September 6, 2017

Here are more videos of the destruction, an interview with the Prime Minister, and interviews with some of the survivors:

Barbuda was hit directly by Hurricane Irma. It was right in the center of the eye.

Barbuda sitting in the eye of #Irma. Wow…. wishing the best for all near the path of Irma, this is a beast. pic.twitter.com/GDQxRXqiFB — Joel G Burken (@JGB_Burken) September 6, 2017

We will update this story as more information is available.