Barbuda Damage from Irma: Photos & Videos of the Devastation

Hurricane Irma Jacksonville, Hurricane Irma NASA, Hurricane Irma track Getty

Hurricane Irma from space.

Barbuda, a tiny island in the Eastern Caribbean with a population of about 1,700, was hit incredibly hard by the Category 5 Hurricane Irma. So far Barbuda has confirmed at least one death and 90 percent of structures destroyed.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Barbuda is practically uninhabitable now.

The devastation appears endless.

Another devastating photo.

Many will have to pull together to help the people of Barbuda.

Heartbreaking video of Barbuda:

This is what Barbuda looked like a month ago — an absolute paradise.

The island is tiny. This is the airport:

And now more photos of the island after the hurricane moved through.

Irma snapped the cell towers in Barbuda.

Here are more videos of the destruction, an interview with the Prime Minister, and interviews with some of the survivors:

Barbuda was hit directly by Hurricane Irma. It was right in the center of the eye.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Read More From Heavy

Hurricane Irma Live Stream & Videos: Watch the Storm in Puerto Rico Online

 

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook