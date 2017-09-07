Barbuda Is ‘Barely Habitable’ After Hurricane Irma

National Hurricane Center

When Hurricane Irma finally made landfall it was the tiny island of Barbuda that was directly in its path.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne toured Barbuda from the air on Wednesday afternoon and said what he saw was “absolutely heart wrenching, I mean, absolutely devastating. In fact, I believe on a per capita basis, the extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented.”

“I would say that about 95 percent of the properties would have suffered some level of damage,” he told ABS Television/Radio. “The island is literally under water.”

Browne said he was especially concerned that Hurricane Jose, which is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, is heading toward the Leeward Islands. “In fact, I am of the view that as it stands now Barbuda is barely habitable.”

More images from #Barbuda tonight as the extent of #HurricaneIrma's damage becomes evident Photos: ABS Television/Radio. pic.twitter.com/3AthFHJGJ1 — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) September 6, 2017

The eye of Hurricane Irma is now passing north of Puerto Rico and is expected to hit Florida by Friday. Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina have all declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.