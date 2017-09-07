Brevard County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Brevard County, which includes Titusville and Melbourne, has issued a mandatory evacuation for parts of the county because of Hurricane Irma. Residents in mainland low-lying areas along the Indian River Lagoon, as well as those in Merritt Island are under a mandatory evacuation. It’s important for residents of the county to get familiar with the evacuation zones and list of shelters before the storm reaches Florida.

WFTV reports that the mandatory evacuation order specifically covers Evacuation Zone A. There are five evacuation zones in Brevard.

Brevard Evac Map by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

“Safety is our top priority, and we prepare for these types of situations,” Matthew Gerrell, vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement. “As we continue to monitor Hurricane Irma, Health First is taking all of the necessary safety precautions. With Cape Canaveral Hospital being located on a barrier island, we felt the evacuation was needed to ensure the safety of our patients.”

The 5:00 p.m. ET public advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that Hurricane Irma is still a Category 5, with maximum sustained winds at 175 mph. It is only 40 miles south of Grand Turk Island. Hurricane watches have been issued for Jupiter and points south, including the Florida Keys.

All 67 Florida counties have been under a State of Emergency since Monday. Brevard is under a local state of emergency. Governor Rick Scott has already activated 4,000 members of the Florida National Guard and plans to have 7,000 members activated by Friday.

The 12 general population shelters in Brevard County will open at 3 p.m. on Friday. There are also four pet-friendly shelters. Residents with special needs can call 211 to register. Brevard has also cancelled school for Thursday and Friday.

The list of locations where residents can pick up sandbags is available at BrevardFL.gov.

Here is the full list of shelters in Brevard County:

General Population

Apollo Elementary School, 3085 Knox McRae Dr., Titusville

Imperial Estates Elementary School, 900 Imperial Estates Lane, Titusville

Space Coast Junior/Senior High, 6150 Banyan Street, Port St John

Walter Butler Community Center at Bernice Jackson Park, 4201 US Highway 1, Cocoa

Manatee Elementary School, 3425 Viera Blvd., Viera

Sherwood Elementary School, 2541 Post Road, Melbourne

Melbourne High School, 74 Bulldog Blvd., Melbourne

Meadowlane Intermediate Elementary, 2700 Wingate Blvd., West Melbourne

Heritage High School 2351 Malabar Rd., Palm Bay

Bayside High School, 1901 DeGroodt Rd. S.W. Palm Bay

South Mainland Community Center, 3700 Allen Ave., Micco