Burnette Chapel Church Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police are responding to a report of shots fired with multiple victims at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee, according to The Tennessean.

Emergency responders were first called to the Pin Hook Road church at 11:17 a.m., police scanner broadcasts indicate.

Few details have been released and the story is still developing. Here is what we know so far:

1. At Least 6 Victims Were Shot at the Church, Police Say

#UPDATE: Metro Fire confirms 6 people reportedly shot at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. Headed to the scene now! @WKRN pic.twitter.com/DDjuXYjzYH — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) September 24, 2017

At least six people were shot at the church, Metro Nashville Police told WKRN-TV.

The extent of the injuries and other details about the victims were not immediately known.

2. The Church Holds a Sunday Service at 10 a.m.

BREAKING: Shooting reported at #Antioch church. Metro Communication confirms several "shots fired" calls came in around 11:16 @WKRN — Morgan Hightower (@mchightower) September 24, 2017

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds a Sunday service at 10 a.m. each week, according to The Tennessean.

It is not known how many people were at the church when the shooting occurred.

3. The Scene Remains Active and It Is Not Known if a Shooter Is At-Large

JUST IN from @MNPDNashville: Church shooting is still an ACTIVE scene. Avoid area near Pin Hook Road. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

Metro Nashville Police said the scene remained active as of 12:10 p.m. local time and advised people to stay away from the area.

It is not clear if the shooter, or shooters, remain at-large or if someone is in custody.

4. The Church Is Led by Minister Joey Spann

Minister Joey Spann leads the congregation at the Burnette Chapel Church, according to its website.

The church is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road in Antioch.

5. Burnette Chapel Church Says ‘You Will Find Us to Be a Friend, Bible-Based Group’

On its website, the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ says in its welcome message, “If you are looking for a church home, you will find us to be a friendly, Bible based group of folks who love the Lord and are interested in spreading His Word to those who are lost.”

The church’s statement continues, “Burnette Chapel has been serving the Antioch, LaVergne and Nashville TN areas for quite some time. No matter where you live, if you want to attend a Church where people remember who you are, please join us!”

The message also adds, in parentheses, “and yeah you can wear blue jeans :).”