PHOTOS: Man’s Death in Fire at Burning Man 2017 [GRAPHIC]

A man has died after running into the fiery effigy at the Burning Man 2017 festival. You can see some of the photos from that moment below, but be aware that they are graphic and disturbing. He was later identified as 41-year-old Aaron Mitchell.

Horrifically, Mitchell was photographed, by Reuters, running into the Burning Man blaze. He ran into “the Burning Man festival’s signature burning of a towering effigy,” reported SFGate, was pulled back out of it, and was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

Other photos also showed the man in the fire as well as rescuers running toward it in a bid to save him. According to USA Today, the still unidentified man “broke through a safety perimeter at Burning Man and ran into the flames of the massive burning effigy Saturday night” September 2.

Here’s a closer look at one of the most horrific photos. As TMZ put it, “a guy literally sprinted past fire crews Saturday night that were stationed around one of the giant burning man structures in Nevada, leaving him engulfed in flames. Firefighters leaped to the rescue and treated him on the scene.”

TMZ noted: “Photos of the incident were captured, and they’re pretty graphic. You see what appears to be a long haired man running full force into the blaze … and then tripping and falling with fire rescuers close behind.”

The man was rescued from the blaze, but he later died. According to USA Today, Black Rock City fire personnel pulled the man out of the flames. The newspaper reported: “The annual arts festival in the Black Rock Desert attracts 70,000 to the city on a dry lake bed two hours north of Reno. The week-long gathering culminates with the burning of a wooden statue, which was 40 feet tall this year.”

More than 70,000 people attended the festival, SFgate reported.

There were other bad omens at the festival this year. “The nine-day festival in northern Nevada was briefly hampered when a lightning-sparked wildfire temporarily shut down Burning Man’s main travel route last week,” according to SFGate.