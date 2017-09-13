Caleb Sharpe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Police say that the suspect in the Freeman High School shooting came to school with more than one gun. Caleb Sharpe has been named as the teenage suspect in the attack that killed one person and wounded three others on September 13 in the town of Rockford, about 12 miles south of the Spokane Valley in Washington. The shooting was reported at around 10:30 a.m. local time. Reports of a second shooter proved to be untrue. Sharpe is a sophomore at Freeman High School.

The Spokesman says in their report that the first call across police radio was, “Freeman High School. Gunshots or stabbing. Stand back.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Spokane County Sheriff Has Speculated that Bullying May Have Been the Motive

A sophomore, Michael Harper, 15, at Freeman High School told the Associated Press that Sharpe “had long been obsessed with past school shootings.” Harper added that at the start of the school year, Sharpe had brought a note to school saying that he “might get killed or jailed.” After that, classmates told counsellors about Sharpe. Harper went on to describe Sharpe as “nice and funny weird” while being popular with “many friends.”

While Harper told the Spokesman that Sharpe was “weird. And he loved the show Breaking Bad. He never really seemed like that person who had issues. He was always nice and funny and weird.”

In March 2017, the Spokesman wrote a feature about a student who was forced to leave Freeman High School due to bullying.

2. A Parent Referred to Sharpe & the Fatal Victim as ‘Best Friends’

Student killed in shooting at Freeman High School; Suspect in custody https://t.co/W1yH9hhnHG pic.twitter.com/HU7SPCu9ix — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) September 13, 2017

A woman with a child at Freeman High School told KING5 that the victim and Sharpe were “known as best friends.” That victim is thought to have confronted the suspect after the suspect’s gun jammed. Authorities say Sharpe had a backup gun. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told the media:

Today that student came to school, armed. He entered the school and proceeded to take his weapons out. He attempted to fire one weapon and it jammed. He went to his next weapon and a student walked up to him, engaged him and that student was shot.

Sheriff Knezovich then said that the suspect fired three more shots down a hallway, wounding three others.

Speaking to the Spokesman, Cheryl Moser, the mother of a freshman at Freeman said, “He called me and said, “Mom there are gunshots.” He sounded so scared. I’ve never heard him like that… You never think about something happening like this at a small school.”

Today's school shooting near Spokane at Freeman High School was the 31st American school shooting of 2017, and the 2nd in the last 18 hours. pic.twitter.com/gDEjbJCzQt — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 13, 2017

While a student, Cory Therman, told KING5, “I felt like I was in a stampede.” Therman said that the shooting occurred just after the first bell as the start of the school day had been delayed.

3. Sharpe Is Being Held at the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center

UPDATE: Student dies in Freeman High School shooting in Spokane County, WA; three other juveniles hospitalized https://t.co/nkBtb4eLUw pic.twitter.com/PMPcSxMJop — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) September 13, 2017

Amid the rumors of the fate of Sharpe, Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told the media that Sharpe had been taken into custody. It’s unclear at this point what, if any charges, Sharpe will face. Sheriff Knezovich said in his remarks to the media, “These are senseless and tragic events that don’t need to happen. I don’t understand them, I don’t think anybody can make any sense out of this. We need to figure out what’s gone wrong with our society that our children decided they need to take weapons out to deal with the issues they’re facing.”

KING5’s Alex Rozier reports that Sharpe’s parents have attempted to talk to their son but were unsuccessful.

4. All of the Injured Victims Are in Stable Condition

Salvation Army just arrived on scene. Parents, students still filing out of Freeman High School. #kxly pic.twitter.com/k92vgdehBN — Caroline Rourke (@CarolineKXLY) September 13, 2017

The three wounded victims were all taken to the Providence Sacred Medical Center. A spokesperson told the AP that all were in stable condition and that their family members were present.

5. The School Performed a Lockdown Drill the Day Before the Shooting

A day before the shooting, Freeman High School had held a lockdown drill.

Spokane Mayor David Condon called the shooting an “horrendous tragedy.”

The town of Rockford is a small community located close to the Idaho border. Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement, “All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families, and are grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe.”

The Spokane School District has released a guide for parents on how to talk to their children about the attack.