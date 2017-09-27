‘Chicago PD’ Season 5 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is ‘Reform’ On Tonight?

James Dimmock/NBC

Chicago PD starts its fifth season tonight with a very different look. Erin Lindsay is gone, but Antonio Dawson is back in the season premiere “Reform.” The action kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27 on NBC. Read on for a preview of the new episode.

While the Chicago Intelligence Unit is still trying to come to terms with Sophia Bush’s character leaving, the team also has to handle intense scrutiny after an innocent person is shot during a gun deal bust. Chief Lugo (Esai Morales) brings in Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) to review the case and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) becomes a central figure in the case.

Season five will not only be the first without Bush, but it’s also the first one under new showrunner Rick Eid, who previously ran Law & Order: SVU. Jon Seda will also be back as Detective Antonio Dawson, after he starred on the short-lived Chicago Justice last season.

“The real goal for this season is to try to attach this show to a time and place, and by that, I mean Chicago 2017,” Eid said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a lot of interesting stuff going on in Chicago right now as it relates to the police department and to crime, so I think we’re really trying to locate the show in that universe more and really play what’s going on in society and in that particular city as much as possible. We’ll feel that our detectives are in that world.”

SEASON PREMIERE DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV CHANNEL: NBC – To find your local NBC affiliate, click here.

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Reform” – “The district is in a state of change – Lindsay has moved to New York- and the CPD is under scrutiny about the corrupt nature of its institution. Under the watchful eye of the city, the team attempts to bust a gun deal that quickly turns dicey when innocent civilians and children get involved. Tension erupts when Chief Lugo (guest star Esai Morales) brings in Denny Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) to review the shootout, and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) becomes a key player in the outcome of the case.”

CAST:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight

Jon Seda as Detective Antonio Dawson

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

LaRoyce Hawkins as Detective Kevin Atwater

Elias Koteas as Detective Alvin Olinsky

Amy Morton as Desk Segrent Trudy Platt

CREDITS:

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead

Executive Producers: Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Danielle Gelber, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Mark Tinker, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski