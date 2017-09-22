Clash Royale Deck Builder More Than Meets The Eye

ClashRoyale

Clash Royale is a wonderful combination of CCG and RTS (and Tower Defense too!). Like many CCGs there are lots of cards players want, but either can’t afford, can’t find, or simply haven’t unravelled yet.

Thankfully, due to the magic of digital CCGs, you can mix and match your own fantasy deck with the Clash Royale Deck Builder. The deck builder allows you to mix and match and deck you’d like, save it, and compare it to others.

In fact, perhaps the most helpful part of the Clash Royale Deck Builder isn’t the deck builder itself, but rather the helpful data it presents regarding all the *other* players who use it.

For example there’s an entire section dedicated to the highest voted decks. Additionally there’s subsections for just about anything you can think of.

A unique feature is a *literal* deck builder. You enter in what cards you have, and the system (an A.I perhaps?) will build a deck for you based on all the other information on the site for what works best.

Pretty neat, eh? The site also features a Clash of Clans strategy section.

It’s sort of like the advanced metrics of the NBA, NFL, and MLB in CCG form. So, the question is, what’s your best Clash Royale deck…and what’s Clash Royale Deck Builder think of it?