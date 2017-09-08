Columbus Active Shooter at Scioto High School Report: Police

Columbus Scioto High School

An active shooter was reported at Scioto High School in Columbus, Ohio, according to the Columbus Police Department. However, the incident has ended without injury after the SWAT team confiscated a gun at the school.

Just after 9 a.m. on Friday, September 8, police tweeted, “ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD” However, a few minutes later, the police announced, “*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD.”

They provided no additional details as the news broke. A few minutes later, police also tweeted, “Media, please follow us on social media for all updates. Facebook & Twitter. Will provide updated info as we can.” Then, shortly thereafter, they revealed the incident was over with, thankfully, no injuries.

NBC4i reported that police were called to the high school around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to NBC41, “Police say the school has been placed on lockdown and officers are searching the building. According to police, there is no information on any injuries at this time.”

