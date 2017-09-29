Dave Henneberry, Man Who Found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Boat, Dead at 70

Getty

Dave Henneberry of Watertown, Massachusetts, has died. Henneberry is known to the public, especially to those living in Massachusetts, as the man who found Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in his boat that was in his backyard.

According to CBS Boston, Henneberry was 70 years old. His cause of death was not released.

Just five days after a set of pressure cooker bombs were set off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon back in 2013, police got a call about two suspects, Tamerlan Tsarnaev and his younger brother, Dzhokhar. The two men were involved in a police shootout in Watertown in which Tamerlan was wounded (and then run over by his own brother). Dzhokhar was able to get away, but he was wounded.

Hours later, Henneberry found Dzhokhar hiding in his boat. Henneberry promptly called 911.

Below is a transcript of that 911 call.

Henneberry: “I have a boat in my yard. There’s blood all over the inside. There’s a person in the boat.”

911 Operator: “Are you sure?”

Henneberry: “I just looked in the boat.”

911 Operator: “OK. Stay on the phone. Are you in the house? Stay in the house.”

Henneberry: “I just looked in it and I found something on the outside and I got nervous. And I looked in and I saw blood all over the floor of the boat and there’s a body in the boat.”

911 Operator: “Stay where you are.”

Henneberry: “He’s in the boat laying the floor. Climb up the ladder you can open the hatch. He’s in the boat.”

911 Operator: “Is he alive?”

Henneberry: “I don’t know!”

Henneberry became somewhat of a hometown hero after hours of sheer terror and panic from people living in the area where the presumed dangerous suspect was hiding out. When Mark Wahlberg announced that he was making a film about the bombings, Henneberry was asked to be in the film. He agreed, though he did not play himself.

“Here I was and little did I expect to be in the movie with a talking part to Mark Wahlberg,” he told CBS Boston last year.

Henneberry is survived by his two stepchildren, Robert Duffy and Kelly Murray, according to his obituary.