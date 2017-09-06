Delta Flight Flies Into Category 5 Hurricane Irma on Way to Puerto Rico

Getty

While most airlines are trying to stay away from the Caribbean while Hurricane Irma continues to batter islands there, a single Delta Flight tried the impossible. Just before the eye of the Category 5 hurricane reached Puerto Rico, Delta Flight 431 landed at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and took off early 52 minutes later to head back to New York. The plane’s journey went viral on Twitter as flight watcher Jason Rabinowitz chronicled every step of the flight.

You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

As Rabinowitz noted, the flight actually took off late from JFK, leaving at 8:39 a.m. instead of 8:05 a.m. While everyone else was heading back, the pilots on the flight pressed on, while the outer bands of Irma were over Puerto Rico.

DL431 is going for it. Latest METAR: 35011G20KT pic.twitter.com/MqNgVPenQ8 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

So, how good is @Delta at dispatching? The TAF calls for 25 MPH winds gusting to 40 It's actually 13 gusting to 23 now. This will work https://t.co/Bw2cszfEEw — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Even before the flight landed, Rabinowitz noted that Delta was estimating that Delta Flight 302, which was using the same plane, would leave early after 431 landed in San Juan. It landed just before noon.

Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU. The return flight is listed as "early," departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Once it landed, Rabinowitz tweeted that it was now time for the “quickest turn ever.”

Now for the quickest turn ever https://t.co/cTFzXKLCKX — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

https://t.co/YvkZOukBOS already listing the return flight to JFK as "boarding" pic.twitter.com/VEk2N1bpqW — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Even as the wind started picking up, the plane began taxiing to leave the airport. It created an incredible image of the plane leaving between an outer band of Irma.

Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Amazingly, the plane spent just 52 minutes on the ground.

Total time on ground for this 737-900ER: 52 minutes That includes both taxi-in and taxi-out pic.twitter.com/QqwnCeXWRz — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

At 1:23 p.m. ET, Rabinowitz tweeted that the flight was still at the outer bands of the storm, flying between clouds.

Well, that's the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma's outer bands. Guess the flight crew serves lunch now…? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Two hours later, the air traffic control tower at San Juan was evacuated.

This Delta flight was the last both in and out of SJU. The air traffic control tower has now been evacuated. https://t.co/8gc4NcAJjK — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Amazingly, the flight landed at 4:!5 p.m. ET in New York, 46 minutes ahead of schedule.

If you happen to be flying on Delta now, your flight to Puerto Rico isn’t going to happen. Delta announced that it will be offering a waiver to those who have tickets to or from San Juan between September 5 and 9. You have until September 12 to re-book and your new trip must start no later than September 12. If you book a flight that leaves or arrives after September 12, you will have to pay the difference if there is one.

The waiver is also available for flights to or from these airports for travel dates between September 6 and 15:

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Fort Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Freeport, BS (FPO)

Gainesville, FL (GNV)

Georgetown, BS (GGT)

Havana, CU (HAV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Key West, FL (EYW)

Melbourne, FL (MLB)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Nassau, BS (NAS)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

Tallahassee, FL (TLH)

Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)