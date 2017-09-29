WATCH: Davante Adams Takes Scary Hit to the Head From Akiem Hicks

YouTube

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was taken to a nearby hospital after taking a huge hit to the head against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

The hit happened near the end of the third quarter with the Packers inside the red zone. On a third-and-long after an offensive penalty, Aaron Rodgers connected with Adams over the middle. Adams was well short of the first down and was getting wrapped up by several Bears players as Hicks came in, lowered his head and laid a huge hit on the defenseless receiver.

Adams’ mouth guard flew out of his mouth as he went tumbling to the ground. He didn’t appear to be moving as the training staff came on the field, and several players immediately motioned to the sideline for assistance after the play.

Hicks was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and a scuffle ensued between players afterward with Rodgers getting into the mix.

Watch a video of the gruesome injury below:

Adams was placed on a stretcher by Packers trainers and helped to the locker room. He gave thumbs up to the crowd at Lambeau on his way to the tunnel, showing he was in good spirits.

Thumbs up from DeVante Adams as he was being taken off on a stretcher. Good sign. Still brutal what happened. pic.twitter.com/4fTuHMNVuZ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2017

He was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where Packers officials said he’s conscious and is able to move all his extremities.

The Packers had a 21-7 lead when the hit occurred and were able to score a touchdown on the next play, a pass from Rodgers to Jordy Nelson. Adams’ catch was his second of the game, and he finished with 13 yards and 1 touchdown.

The 2017-18 season the fourth for Adams, who’s emerged as one of Rodgers’ top targets through the air. Last season, Adams had a career-high 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He was selected as the No. 53-overall selection during the 2014 NFL Draft by the Packers out of Fresno State.