Disney World Irma Latest: Sept. 8 Hurricane Updates & Path

Getty

Hurricane Irma is moving closer to Florida, with South Florida and the Keys under a hurricane warning. Walt Disney World is also in the path of the hurricane. Disney has not closed the park, but events have been cancelled. In the past, Disney has closed the parks for hurricanes.

Disney has announced plans for Irma. Officials there closed the Blizzard Beach water park for Friday and Saturday, although Typhoon Lagoon remains open. Mickey’s Not-So-Scar Halloween Party was cancelled for Sunday, September 10. If you weren’t able to go to the Thursday, September 7 party, you can exchange your ticket for an upcoming Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a full refund or a one-day Magic Your Way Ticket with Park Option to be used within the next two years.

Disney also cancelled the Night of Joy event at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for Saturday, September 9. Guests can go to the Friday, September 8 event instead after exchanging tickets by 4 p.m. at the Wide World of Sports Box Office. You can also get a full refund or ticket exchange for another night.

The resort has not announced plans to close yet, but there is precedent. Last year, all four parks were closed for a day in October for Hurricane Matthew. The park also closed in 2004 for Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne and in 1999 for Hurricane Floyd. Photos of Disney closed during Matthew went viral last year, showing the park eerily quiet and empty. During Matthew, guests at Fort Wilderness were taken to other hotels.

Theme Park Tourist reported in 2015 that Disney asks guests staying on property to shelter in their hotel rooms. Guests stuck at the parks during storms have previously reported having movie marathons and having sandwich buffets. They might also be asked to leave their rooms and shelter in a big ballroom or lobby area.

Back in 2006, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared Disney World a “StormReady community,” meaning that it is a safe place to be during a major storm. The agency praised the resort for having its own emergency operations center, a radio club and 24-hour warning capabilities.

Disney always has a hurricane policy, stressing that if the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning for the Orlando area or a guest’s place of residence within seven days of your scheduled arrival date, you can request a refund or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way vacation package and room-only reservations booked through Disney without fees. If you booked your vacation through a third party, you must contact the third-party to cancel, not Disney, the company says. Anyone with questions about your vacation can call (407) 939-7675.

Walt Disney World is located in the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake in Orange County. You can click here for the map of evacuation routes. You can click here for a map of Orange County shelters.

Although the 11 a.m. NOAA forecast shows Irma directly over Central Florida by Monday, the agency has not issued a Hurricane Watch or Warning for the area yet. A hurricane watch is in effect for “North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line” and “North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River,” while a hurricane warning is in effect for “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach,” Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

Here is the seven-day forecast for Orlando from the National Weather Service: