Reports: Trump Administration Reconsidering Paris Agreement Withdrawal

The Trump administration is reconsidering its previously announced withdrawal from the Paris climate change accords, and is considering other options during a review process.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday afternoon the possible change in the Trump White House strategy. The administration is reviewing the terms of the Paris agreement, which were agreed during by the Obama administration and strongly opposed by President Trump.

A New York Times White House correspondent, meanwhile, tweeted “WH spox (spokesperson) denies WSJ story claiming US might stay in Paris accords – saying position hasn’t changed.”

Trump announced in June that he would not renegotiate the Paris agreement – effectively pulling the U.S. out of it, much to the chagrin of many in the U.S. and worldwide – during a Montreal meeting led by leaders from Canada, China and the European Union.

In the Sept. 16 WSJ report, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete indicated U.S. may change its position:

“The U.S. has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement.

According to The Hill, the White House has denied the reports that it is reconsidering withdrawing from the Paris climate deal. White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters stated: