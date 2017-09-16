Trump Administration Reconsiders Climate Change Policy

Getty

The Trump administration is reconsidering its previously announced withdrawal from the Paris climate change accords, and is considering other options during a review process.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday afternoon the possible change in the Trump White House strategy. The administration is reviewing the terms of the Paris accords, which were agreed during by the Obama administration and strongly opposed by President Trump.

Big Switch: Trump Administration Won’t Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal. https://t.co/jvxGOs9FL2 — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) September 16, 2017

A New York Times White House correspondent, meanwhile, tweeted “WH spox (spokesperson) denies WSJ story claiming US might stay in Paris accords — saying position hasn’t changed.”