Trump Administration Reconsiders Climate Change Policy

Donald Trump Juliana Awada, Who sat next to Donald Trump at G20, Donald Trump G20 Getty

President Donald Trump with Argentina's First Lady, Juliana Awada.

The Trump administration is reconsidering its previously announced withdrawal from the Paris climate change accords, and is considering other options during a review process.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday afternoon the possible change in the Trump White House strategy. The administration is reviewing the terms of the Paris accords, which were agreed during by the Obama administration and strongly opposed by President Trump.

A New York Times White House correspondent, meanwhile, tweeted “WH spox (spokesperson) denies WSJ story claiming US might stay in Paris accords — saying position hasn’t changed.”

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook