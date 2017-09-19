‘Rocket Man Is on a Suicide Mission’: Trump Taunts North Korea in UN Speech

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: President Donald Trump speaks to world leaders at the 72nd United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 19, 2017 in New York City. This is Trump's first appearance at the General Assembly where he addressed threats from Iran and North Korea among other global concerns.

President Donald Trump again called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Talking about the threat of nuclear war, Trump said: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.” Watch the video of his speech here:

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said he spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the North Korean threat and called Kim “Rocket Man.”

Trump told reporters in August that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States.”

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said

The North Korean state-run media criticized Trump’s comments and Twitter habits, calling them “weird” and “ego-driven.”

Earlier this month, Trump sent several tweets warning North Korea to stop the advancement of its nuclear weapons program after it conducted a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

