‘Rocket Man Is on a Suicide Mission’: Trump Taunts North Korea in UN Speech

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump again called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Talking about the threat of nuclear war, Trump said: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.” Watch the video of his speech here:

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said he spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the North Korean threat and called Kim “Rocket Man.”

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Trump told reporters in August that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States.”

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said

The North Korean state-run media criticized Trump’s comments and Twitter habits, calling them “weird” and “ego-driven.”

Earlier this month, Trump sent several tweets warning North Korea to stop the advancement of its nuclear weapons program after it conducted a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017