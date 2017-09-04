Is Dunkin Donuts Open on Labor Day Monday 2017?

Getty

Many want to know if Dunkin Donuts is open on Labor Day Monday. Well, this is an easy question to answer because Dunkin Donuts is open, though these restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours for today. So, it’s important to call your local Dunkin Donuts store to find out their hours.

So, click here to find a Dunkin Donuts location near you.

Currently, Dunkin Donuts is offering a variety of menu options as it heads into the Fall season. The list of this season’s goods includes but is not limited to:

Maple Pecan Flavored Iced Coffee

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Caramel Swirl Iced Coffee

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Fruited Iced Teas

Pumpkin Donuts

Dunkin Energy Punch with Monster Energy

Pumpkin Iced Macchiato

Pumpkin Munchkins

In addition to new additions to the DD menu, customers now can create their own beverages. For example, create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf. The flavor shots consist of raspberry, coconut, toasted almond, blueberry, caramel, hazelnut, and french vanilla. And, the flavor swirls are made up of choices such as caramel, french vanilla, hazelnut, mocha, coconut creme, and butter pecan.

Dunkin Donuts has also created a “Donate Now” button on its homepage for victims of Hurricane Harvey with the American Red Cross.