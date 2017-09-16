WATCH: Elderly Woman Taken Down by Police in St. Louis

The unrest in St. Louis continues this weekend following the acquittal Jason Stockley — a former police officer that was charged in the shooting death of a suspect back in 2011.

“Police say that protests had turned violent at the intersection of Clark Avenue and S Tucker Boulevard, where the video was shot, after demonstrators smashed a police vehicle windshield and threw bottles at cops. Police responded by declaring the assembly unlawful and ordering the intersection cleared,” reported the Daily Mail.

On Friday, an older woman wearing a red top was amongst protesters at the intersection of Clark and Tucker when she was trampled by police. Dramatic video posted on social media by Fox2Now show the woman being knocked down by police in riot gear, who were advancing in formation on the crowd of protesters.

The woman was handcuffed and charged with “interfering,” according to the St. Louis police department. Her identity has not been released by police.

Woman knocked down during demonstration shown in @FOX2now's video failed to obey officers' orders & was charged w/ "Interfering" #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

A total of 13 people were arrested during the demonstrations.