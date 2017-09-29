WATCH: Elon Musk’s Rocket Travel Takes You Anywhere on Earth in Under an Hour

YouTube

Traveling from New York City to Shanghai in under 40 minutes for the price of a plane ticket could be here in the not-so-distant future, if Elon Musk has his way.

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla founder, revealed plans for his newest streamlined travel concept Thursday at a space conference. It involves using a rocket system to send humans long distances and has the capability of traveling anywhere on Earth in under one hour. Some may think traveling that far in such a way would cost a fortune. But Musk vows that the price tag would resemble that of an economy airline ticket.

Musk briefly demonstrated his newest idea to those in attendance at the conference. According to The Verge, he’s proposing using SpaceX’s mega-rocket that’s in the works — codenamed Big F****ing Rocket or BFR — to lift a spaceship into orbit. The aircraft would re-enter the atmosphere and land on landing pads located in bodies of waters near major cities.

Musk didn’t reveal any concrete plans for the project, as of yet, but The Verge said he hopes to start the rocket’s construction “in the next six to nine months.”

SpaceX released a jaw-dropping video demonstration of Earth-to-Earth travel late Thursday night. In the illustration, passengers in NYC board a boat and head toward a launch pad where the same rocket Musk wants to use to send humans to Mars by 2024 awaits.

Once on board the rocket, it blasts off and heads into orbit while traveling at a maximum speed of nearly 18,000 mph before moving back toward Earth and safely landing on a launch pad in Shanghai just 39 minutes later.

The video concludes by saying the rocket travel is capable of sending passengers from Los Angeles to Toronto in 24 minutes and from London to NYC in just 29 minutes.

“Most long distance trips less than 30 minutes,” the video says. “Anywhere on Earth in under an hour.”

Watch the demonstration of the new type of travel in the video below:

Musk posted the video demonstration to social media late Thursday evening, saying he intends the cost per seat being “about the same as a full fare economy in an aircraft.”

Fly to most places on Earth in under 30 mins and anywhere in under 60. Cost per seat should be about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft. Forgot to mention that. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Part 2 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

The fresh idea from Musk came as a major surprise to many, especially because he announced it near the end of his speech. He was mum on additional details and logistics regarding the proposal. The premise of his speech at the conference, according to The Verge, was to talk about how he intends to colonize Mars by stockpiling SpaceX’s vehicles and putting every resource toward the production of the new rocket.

All our resources will turn toward building BFR. And we believe we can do this with the revenue we receive from launching satellites and servicing the space station.

The Earth-to-Earth rocket transportation process is just the latest innovative concept from the 46-year-old entrepreneur.

Two years ago, Musk announced that SpaceX would fly two private “tourists” around the Moon in 2018, and tests are already underway and the tickets for the unidentified passengers have been purchased.

In 2013, Musk announced the Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system that’s a network of passenger capsules which travel through tubes at an extreme rate of speed. Musk said the Hyperloop would get people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in about 35 minutes.

In May 2016, Hyperloop One announced $80 million in funding and partnerships to help in the project, and its first public test was performed in August.

Musk also formulated and implemented SolarCity, which aims to be the largest solar plant in the United States. In addition to that, Musk also launched The Boring Company in December 2016 after tweeting about his frustration with rush-hour traffic. Musk’s newest venture is a company that aims to enhance tunneling speed so that an underground tunnel network is financially feasible, he said in February.

In April, The Boring Company used SpaceX’s location in California to start digging. Musk said that the first route created would run from LAX to Culver City and then to Santa Monica before ending in Westwood. He claims the trip would take just five minutes, where doing so in traffic would take about 45 minutes.

In July, The Boring Company received governmental approval to build an underground Hyperloop on the East Coast.