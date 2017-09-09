Eric Bolling’s Son’s Cause of Death: Bolling Jr. Commits Suicide

Twitter/Eric Bolling

TMZ is reporting the tragic news that Eric Bolling Jr., the son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, has committed suicide.

Eric Chase Bolling Jr.’s cause of death, suicide, came just “hours after his father was forced out of the network. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. took his life Friday night,” TMZ reported.

Journalist Yashar Ali also reported that Bolling’s son had died tragically, although he didn’t reveal the cause of death. Ali tweeted: “Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.” In August, Bolling Sr. filed a defamation suit against Ali.

The very day that Bolling Jr. died, Friday September 8, Daily Variety reported, Fox News had confirmed that “Fox News Channel will part ways with host Eric Bolling (the father), a host and contributor whose on-air presence at the 21st Century Fox-owned network had been growing in recent months, after allegations surfaced that he had harassed colleagues there.”

Eric Chase Bolling was the son of Eric Bolling and his wife, Adrienne Bolling. The couple had one child. You can read more about Adrienne here.

Bolling Sr. had written about his son before on social media. On January 1, 2012, Bolling wrote on Facebook that their son Eric Chase Bolling was rushed to the ICU after suffering a lacerated spleen while snowboarding in Albany. The next day, Bolling went on The Five and praised Eric Chase’s doctors at the Albany Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

When Eric Chase Bolling was in preschool, he asked his father to read a book to his class, and chose The Spider And The Fly. Bolling Sr. and his family liked to visit theme parks.

The Huffington Post had accused Eric Bolling, a longtime Fox News host, of sending “an unsolicited photo of male genitalia via text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News, a dozen sources told HuffPost.”

Bolling Sr.’s attorney told The Huffington Post at the time: “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Ali wrote about the defamation suit previously: “Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation – $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources.”

“That nature of this action is for damages and injunctive relief based on defamation arising from the (Ali’s) efforts to injure (Bolling’s) reputation through the intentional and/or highly reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about (Bolling’s) conduct and character,” the lawsuit alleges.

