Falls Church Active Shooter: Police Say Threat Near Merrifield Preschool Is Over

Fairfax County Police

One person was killed (who was possibly the shooter), after reports of an active shooter in Falls Church, Virginia, and Fairfax County authorities now say the threat is over. According to Patch, “Dispatch reports indicate it is at 8111 Gatehouse Road, which is the address of Falls Church Merrifield Preschool.”

At about 5:30 p.m. ET, Fairfax County police wrote on Twitter that one person had died, but there was “no longer a threat.” Still, they urged people to stay away. Police had not definitively confirmed that the shooting occurred at the preschool (as opposed to near it), however. But they did write: “UPDATE: Reunification area for preschool children who were in the building where shooting occurred is Luther Jackson Middle School.”

UPDATE: Reunification area for preschool children who were in the building where shooting occurred is Luther Jackson Middle School. pic.twitter.com/S2FbAgsINz — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) September 27, 2017

Police said the dead person might be the shooter, and people were still sheltering in place at 6 p.m., but here were no other reports of injuries. Police wrote, “This shooting at 8111 Gatehouse is next to School Board HQ. There is a daycare in 8111 Gatehouse. No reports of any injured children.”

We’re still clearing the building. One confirmed dead, *may* be the shooter. No reports of any injuries. Some still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/hAeS9cvEk2 — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) September 27, 2017

“One confirmed dead at the shooting in the 8100 block of Gatehouse Road. It appears there’s no longer a threat. Avoid the area,” police wrote.

Patch further reported that a man whose wife was working as an EMT “says the shooter was inside the school building with his wife and kids, and the SWAT team was going in.”

We are evacuating an office building in the 8100 block of Gatehouse Road after reports of a shooting. It appears theres no longer a threat. pic.twitter.com/CcZTL8daGS — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) September 27, 2017

Police also wrote, “The reunification point for parents and children is at 8100 Gatehouse Road, accessed by Telestar Court ONLY.”

A few minutes before that, they revealed: “We are evacuating an office building in the 8100 block of Gatehouse Road after reports of a shooting. It appears there’s no longer a threat.”

Police had initially written: “Reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Gatehouse Road. Avoid the area.”

They set up a media staging area.

Media staging area at Mr Wash along Gatehouse Road. pic.twitter.com/KLM0aYhP2g — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) September 27, 2017

The man, Pete Hines, who said his wife was an EMT called to treat possible victims, wrote on Twitter, “finally got an update. she’s ok. swat got a bunch of kids out of the building. hearing that the shooter is down.”

I believe it's at a fairfax county school building. Last report shooter was still in bldg with his wife and some kids. SWAT being called in. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 27, 2017

Can confirm. My wife is on an EMT shift. They've been called in to treat wounded. A number of folks have been shot. Shots still being fired. https://t.co/kDM2lTdZx5 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 27, 2017

He also wrote, “I’m assuming she’s treating people and helping save lives. But I’m helpless. Staring at my cell waiting for a txt to know she’s ok.” Hines added, “can’t imagine what those kids just went through. or what their parents must be going through. hug your loved ones tight tonight.”