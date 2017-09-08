Federal G: The Best Memes About Donald Trump’s Tweet

Donald Trump Live Stream, Donald Trump American Legion, Donald Trump Reno speech Getty

Twitter has gone into meltdown after Trump tweeted that the “Federal G” is ready for Hurricane Irma. The president messaged the world on September 8 to say, “Hurriane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way, if possible. Federal G is ready!” Trump most likely has become another victim of Twitter’s fascist 140 character limit. The tweet was unlikely a “Pathetic Stab at Being Hip” as one outlet reported.

That message set the creative juices of meme makers flowing.

Here are some of the best creations:

Some have even taken the opportunity to christen Trump with a new rap name, Easy D:

Trump followed the Federal G tweet up with another message saying, “Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard saved more thant 15,000 lives last week with Harvey. Irma could be even tougher. We love our Coast Guard!”

