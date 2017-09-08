Federal G: The Best Memes About Donald Trump’s Tweet

Getty

Twitter has gone into meltdown after Trump tweeted that the “Federal G” is ready for Hurricane Irma. The president messaged the world on September 8 to say, “Hurriane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way, if possible. Federal G is ready!” Trump most likely has become another victim of Twitter’s fascist 140 character limit. The tweet was unlikely a “Pathetic Stab at Being Hip” as one outlet reported.

That message set the creative juices of meme makers flowing.

Here are some of the best creations:

Hey Hurricane Irma move out of the way because Federal G is coming for you! pic.twitter.com/xVnULltjcy — Elis (@EMilweiz) September 8, 2017

Federal G In Da' House!!! pic.twitter.com/VcL72O1UBF — Charles Records (@CharlesRecords0) September 8, 2017

Some have even taken the opportunity to christen Trump with a new rap name, Easy D:

Easy D is Federal G's hype man now. I don't think Congressional R digs that, he wants to drown Federal G in a bathtub. pic.twitter.com/xx6CHJyUDe — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) September 8, 2017

This collabo between Federal G and Easy D is destined to be a banger. pic.twitter.com/uGJzwRDmzB — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) September 8, 2017

Trump followed the Federal G tweet up with another message saying, “Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard saved more thant 15,000 lives last week with Harvey. Irma could be even tougher. We love our Coast Guard!”