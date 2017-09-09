Florida Hurricane Warnings & Watches for Irma: Sept. 9 LIST

National Hurricane Center

With Hurricane Irma looming over Florida, many areas of the state are already under hurricane warnings and watches.

Which communities had hurricane watches and warnings as of Saturday, September 9?

The National Hurricane Center codes areas with hurricane watches and warnings in its cone forecast updates. Here’s the update for 11 p.m. September 8 (you can see the September 9 list of cities and counties under hurricane watches and warnings below). The hurricane warnings are in red. The hurricane watches are shaded pink.

The National Weather Service also has a page that allows you to look up weather and watches by state. There were a lot of warnings and watches listed for The State of Florida in the early morning hours of September 9. Here are all of the hurricane watches and warnings for Florida, including storm surge and flood warnings and watches. The information is updated every two-three minutes.

Here’s the list as September 9 arrived:

Hurricane warnings

Glades

Hendry

Inland Palm Beach County

Metro Palm Beach County

Coastal Collier County

Inland Collier County

Inland Broward County

Metro Broward County

Inland Miami-Dade County

Metropolitan Miami-Dade

Mainland Monroe

Coastal Palm Beach County

Coastal Broward County

Monroe Upper Keys

Monroe Middle Keys

Monroe Lower Keys

Coastal Miami Dade County

Far South Miami-Dade County

Hardee

Highlands

DeSoto

Coastal Manatee

Coastal Sarasota

Coastal Charlotte

Coastal Lee

Inland Manatee

Inland Sarasota, Inland Charlotte

Inland Lee

Indian River

Okeechobee

St. Lucie

Martin

Hurricane watches

Sumter

Inland Volusia County

Northern Lake County

Orange

Seminole

Southern Brevard County

Osceola

Coastal Volusia County

Southern Lake County

Northern Brevard County

Pinellas

Polk

Coastal Levy

Coastal Citrus

Coastal Hernando

Coastal Pasco

Coastal Hillsborough

Inland Levy

Inland Citrus

Inland Hernando

Inland Pasco

Inland Hillsborough

Hamilton

Suwannee

Columbia

Baker

Inlaand Nassau

Insland Duval

Union

Bradford

Putnam

Flagler

Marion

Coastal Nassau

Coastal Duval

Clay

St. Johns

Gilchrist

Alachua

Inland Franklin

Leon

Inland Jefferson

Madison

Inland Wakulla

Inland Taylor

Lafayette

Inland Dixie

Coastal Franklin

Coastal Jefferson

Coastal Wakulla

Coastal Taylor

Coastal Dixie

The National Weather Service noted on the evening of September 8: “Powerful Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to move west northwest near the northern coast of Cuba. The latest forecast track takes Irma northward over the far western part of the Florida Peninsula. Irma is a large hurricane and will produce far-reaching effects regardless of where the exact center of the storm moves. The primary concerns given the current forecast track would be excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding, and the potential for tornadoes. The growing areal size of Irma would still generate at least tropical storm force winds, and possibly hurricane-force winds across northeast Florida.”

The notice continued, “Irma is moving toward the west near 12 mph as of this afternoon although a turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning. The hurricane is currently forecast to move up the center of the Florida peninsula Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. ”

The National Weather Service provides these definitions:

Hurricane Watch

“A Hurricane Watch is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 64 kt (74 mph) or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding.

The watch does not mean that hurricane conditions will occur. It only means that these conditions are possible.”

Hurricane Warning

“A Hurricane Warning is issued when sustained winds of 64 kt (74 mph) or higher associated with a tropical cyclone are expected in 36 hours or less. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding. A hurricane warning can remain in effect when dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves continue, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.”