Fox & Friends’ Clayton Morris Announces Retirement From TV

Getty

Longtime Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Clayton Morris announced his retirement from television this morning live on air.

Morris joined the national network, a favorite source of news for President Donald Trump, in 2008 after a stint co-hosting a morning show at a Fox News affiliate in Pennsylvania. Trump’s devotion to the daily news program is no state secret, often parroting remarks made during the show on his Twitter account, including those made by Morris.

In a June 2017 live segment, Fox & Friends co-hosts discussed the possibility of creating internment camps for in the U.K. to house Muslim refugees after a deadly knife attack left seven dead and 48 injured. Later in the show, Morris clarified that the network found the idea of internment camps “reprehensible”, adding: “Notice we’re not having a gun debate right now because they didn’t kill with guns, they killed with knives.”

Minutes after the remark, Trump sent out a nearly identical statement on Twitter, :

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The tweet was by no means the first inspired by the daily news program, but as one of its most avid viewers, Trump is sure to be among those fans who will miss Morris’ presence the most.