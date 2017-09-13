Freeman High School Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Freeman School District

Multiple people were wounded and one person was killed in a school shooting in Rockford, Washington, on September 12. The gunfire was first reported at Freeman High School at around 10 a.m. local time. The school is located at 14626 in South Jackson road, about 12 miles south of the Spokane Valley.

The Spokesman says in their report that the first call across police radio was, “Freeman High School. Gunshots or stabbing. Stand back.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. There Are Reports that a Suspect has Been ‘Detained’

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

KHQ reports that a “suspect is detained.” The report adds that information is “very limited” in the early stages of the story. Fox Spokane quotes a local fire chief as saying the “threat is eliminated.” KREM reports that authorities have a suspect in custody.

You can listen to the 911 calls here:

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed. Spokane News reports that the suspect is a male who was “walking firing shots.” That tweet adds that the suspect “shot at a vehicle.”

According to police scanner traffic, the suspect has been described as a teenager. During the first press conference after the shooting, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said, “The shooter is in the backseat of a patrol car right now.”

2. One Report Says the Shooter Was ‘Taken Down’ in the School

KING5’s Alex Rozier reports that the school resource officer was not close by when the gunfire began. Rozier says, “But still ppl were able to take down the shooter.”

Speaking to the Spokesman, Cheryl Moser, the mother of a freshman at Freeman said, “He called me and said, “Mom there are gunshots.” He sounded so scared. I’ve never heard him like that… You never think about something happening like this at a small school.”

3. The Fatal Victim Was a Student at Freeman

the worst breaking news. Shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane Valley. 3 people hit. #kxly pic.twitter.com/6r2tCIcxRC — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) September 13, 2017

Fox Spokane reports that six victims are being taken to the nearby Sacred Heart hospital. This information has not been confirmed by authorities. The Fox affiliate later reported that two of those at Sacred Heart are in stable condition.

A spokeswoman for Sacred Heart told the Spokane Review’s Nick Deshais, “We’re gearing up to handle the response.” While the review’s Chad Sokol tweeted that the deceased victim was a male student.

Parents are standing outside of Freeman High School right now waiting to see their kids. pic.twitter.com/SoJ6JhXHsJ — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) September 13, 2017

KHQ reports that parents of students are being asked to assemble at the gas station close to the school. The report says that there has been no confirmation given as to when students will be released.

4. Social Media Users Have Said that There Is a Massive Police Response at the School

A massive police response is on scene at the school. Multiple units of the local fire department have also been dispatched, according to their Twitter account. The Spokesman reports that a LifeFlight helicopter has landed close to the school.

The Spokane Sheriff’s Office tweeted that law enforcement are going room to room in the school to ensure it’s safe.

A parent, Annie Baxter, of two girls at Freeman Middle School told the Spokesman that the high school had done a lockdown drill the day before the shooting.

5. There Are 327 Students Enrolled at the School

According to Great Schools, there are 327 students enrolled at Freeman. The school caters to grades 9-12. That profile notes that the school ranks below the state average in terms of college and career readiness. The school’s principal is Jim Straw.