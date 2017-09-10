Funny Photos & Videos From Florida Residents Who Didn’t Evacuate For Hurricane Irma

#Irma

Florida Gov: Evacuate, we are in a state of emergency.

Floridians: pic.twitter.com/yruKvWCrCa — DragonSlayerOverlord (@njbz__) September 10, 2017

Some Floridians who chose to ignore the mandatory evacuation orders that were issued for a third of the state are proudly proving that some of the stereotypes about their state—in particular, a love of guns and nonchalance toward hurricanes—are true.

Officials have urged those in evacuation zones to leave their homes and seek safety in designated shelters as storm surges of up to 15 feet threaten coastal areas.

my dad is currently sending me videos of him blowing away in Irma thinking it's funny…. — andrea (@andreakuczeraa) September 10, 2017

The sheriff of Pasco County, Florida, is apparently struggling with a particularly ornery constituency, tweeting to residents asking them not to shoot guns at Hurricane Irma as it approaches the area (because “bullets come back”) and not to ride in open truck beds during gale-force winds.

Florida sheriff to residents: Don't shoot at Hurricane Irma https://t.co/TCiB233xWo pic.twitter.com/aZkTLxcAtd — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2017

We ask that you do not do this. Please ride inside the vehicle during this weather. pic.twitter.com/2cpYcfXfl4 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

@PascoSheriff is there a curfew? I want to go storm hunting in the name of Seth rogan — ⚜️Doogleton ⚜️ (@SeanMcArdille) September 10, 2017

Some residents are braving severe weather conditions in order to capture incredible footage of the hurricane’s strong winds and storm surges.

Hurricane #Irma reminding this guy in Key West he should have evacuated. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/ngSNSNZQIB — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) September 9, 2017

Others are braving the storm in the name of science.

Some Floridians have taken the joke to the streets, leaving behind humorous messages graffitied on storm shutters and plywood boards:

"‘Hey Irma, North Korea is that way’ – Floridians Put Up Funny Messages On Boarded-Up Buildings:" #politics #feedly https://t.co/R7K2O0ZZyu — TRUMP'S SWAMP HAMMER (@MOVEFORWARDHUGE) September 10, 2017

The best message to Irma that I've seen…

This is Miami Beach this morning. #Irma pic.twitter.com/69yh79h9Ff — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) September 9, 2017

Other Florida residents have struck back against the joke videos and memes, reminding the public that Irma is a dangerous storm and some may lose their homes, if not their lives, to the hurricane.

I keep seeing people joking about hurricane Irma. And coming from someone who has family who is stuck in the storm, I don't think it's funny — Mikhalee🍄🌻 (@Mikhaleemichel) September 10, 2017

When everyone posting funny memes about Irma but you lowkey shook pic.twitter.com/y69chhpJRJ — Miss 20sumthn 👑💋✨ (@OmgeeeitsNia) September 6, 2017