Gas ‘Shortage’: Best Memes & Tweets from Texas

Panicked drivers in Texas may have caused a temporary gas shortage after Hurricane Harvey left devastation in many parts of the state. Although there’s not a technical gas shortage, many drivers have been fueling up in a panicked frenzy, worried that gas stations are going to run out. This has actually led to some gas stations temporarily running out, since they can’t refuel as quickly right now, and incredibly long lines backing up traffic for miles in some areas.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton told WFAA that some of the temporary shortages are because consumers are putting extra demand on fuel and some gas stations are having a tough time keeping up with the demand. He told WFAA:

There’s plenty of gasoline. This will subside.”

So now memes and tweets are being shared across social media, urging drivers not to fill up on gas unless they actually need to.

Here are some of the best memes, tweets, and reactions online about the gas “shortage.”

Officials: "There's no gas shortage." Texas: "Challenge accepted." — Ben Tobin Johnson (@thepants2010) September 1, 2017

Me trying to figure out if there's a actual gas shortage in dallas or if it's just everyone thinking there is causing the gas shortage pic.twitter.com/POrApWmHf6 — Spooky Big Tina👻 (@ArgentinaReeves) September 1, 2017

Y'all know there wasn't a gas shortage at first.. the gas shortage came from yall assuming there was a shortage so now we have a shortage — Big Fella👨🏾‍⚕️ (@TERRY_JAXSON) September 1, 2017

DFW Gas Shortage Dallas Fort Worthhttps://t.co/450OcPocp6 pic.twitter.com/wBmBJ4ISjS — John Tharp (@JohnPTharp) September 1, 2017

Today is the day @WaveLyss don't worry about gas shortage. pic.twitter.com/ZsbJGALofz — Son Goku (@DanceGodPls) September 1, 2017

Some people are getting pretty frustrated about everyone who’s still panicking. But in truth, some Texans are just worried they won’t have enough gas to go on their Labor Day vacations.

I wish DFW would educate themselves on this "gas shortage" and learn THERE ISN'T ONE!!! pic.twitter.com/gnudbxCt5w — Lindz (@LindzeyNR) September 1, 2017

Witness me…. get a tank of Regular Unleaded

Stolen from FB#Gasshortage pic.twitter.com/X2Lmk5KoPX — Seth Skorkowsky (@SSkorkowsky) September 1, 2017

And other have had to resort to biking to work, even if that meant biking down a busy and not-so-bicycle-friendly highway.

This gas shortage bout to have me going down I-35 like pic.twitter.com/a11CemapCO — Javier (@TooChill_Javi) August 31, 2017

Everyone's gonna be going to work like this soon 😂 #Gasshortage pic.twitter.com/vl8zvaVfoQ — Piper LeDoux (@PeeperPiper) August 31, 2017

And electric car owners aren’t wasting their opportunity to brag.

Electric car owners telling Gas car owners during Gas Shortage in Dallas.#Gasshortage #GasShortageDallas pic.twitter.com/kiF7Qg4ZSr — Ricky Chavez (@RickyKindaActs) August 31, 2017

Everyone with a Tesla in north TX is walking around like this

#Gasshortage pic.twitter.com/vEllLTCkFO — Chris Ramon (@ChrisRamon7) September 1, 2017

And some people aren’t too happy about people in Lubbock joining in on the panic.

This one goes out to all of my Lubbock peeps filling up more than they need at Stripes. #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/ez2SULWHfx — Michael (@LSRR07) September 1, 2017

But this meme might be a particular favorite:

