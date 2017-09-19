Georgia Tech Protests: Videos & Photos From the Demonstrations

GA Tech cop car on fire pic.twitter.com/MUAvfjgkgy — alex (@violinwitch) September 19, 2017

Protesters burned a police car with a flare and confronted officers on the Georgia Tech campus less than two days after a 21-year-old student was shot and killed.

On Monday, following a vigil that was held in memory of the student, Scout Schultz, large gatherings of demonstrators turned violent as police responded.

Just interviewed Scout Schultz's father who was here at this vigil tonight. His reaction, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/21xDI4XUYO — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017

Police car on fire at #gatech protester threw flare in pic.twitter.com/MRuIzS70Y4 — Lisa Hagen (@TwitrHagen) September 19, 2017

A witness just gave us this picture of a Georgia Tech police SUV on fire after protesters set it ablaze. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/P2hdEfE0MV — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017

Georgia Tech officials tweeted that the community should seek shelter and “stay inside until told otherwise” because of the protests.

GTENS ALERT: Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Lock all doors and windows. Take Immediate Action Now! — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 19, 2017

The Schultz family released a statement through its attorney late Monday night condoning the violence.

Either be peaceful or go home. Nonsense is disrespectful and not productive. #ScoutShultz pic.twitter.com/hGbvErcUHh — L. Chris Stewart Esq (@chrisstewartesq) September 19, 2017

WSB-TVs Justin Wilfon reported that at least one officer sustained a head injury and was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

A witness just gave us this picture of a Georgia Tech police SUV on fire after protesters set it ablaze. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/P2hdEfE0MV — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017

As of about 11 p.m. local time, Wilfon reported that “most” of the protesters left.

Most of the students who were here during the protests have now left. Police told them to go home. #GTech @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gACZmP1vaN — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017

Schultz was a fourth-year engineering student and president of a campus LBGTQ organization. Police say Schultz called police at 11:17 p.m. Saturday to report a person with a gun on campus. When officers responded in large numbers to the scene, they made contact Schultz, who was barefoot and armed with a multi-purpose tool — police initially described it as being a knife.

Schultz walked around a street near a parking garage while officer drew their guns and demanded the weapon to be dropped. Schultz failed to comply with the demand and moved toward officers. Suddenly, one officer opened fire, hitting Schultz with one bullet. The student later died at a nearby hospital.

In stunning cellphone video captured by witnesses, officers can be heard saying they didn’t “want to hurt” Schultz, who slowly walks around the street. Schultz then moves toward another officer and a loud bang is hear and followed by Schultz’s screams.

To watch the witness footage, click here.

Scout’s mother, Lynn Schultz, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her oldest child suffered from a number of medical issues over the years, including depression. Two years ago, Scout attempted suicide, the mother told the newspaper, adding that the family spent this past summer at home “trying to decompress.”

Scout’s father, Bill Schultz, is questioning why officers had to use lethal force against his child.

“Why did you have to shoot? That’s the question,” he said. “That’s the only question that matters now. Whatever happened shouldn’t have ended in a death.”

Here are some photos and videos of the Georgia Tech protests: