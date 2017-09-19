Georgia Tech Protests: Videos & Photos From the Demonstrations

Protesters burned a police car with a flare and confronted officers on the Georgia Tech campus less than two days after a 21-year-old student was shot and killed.
On Monday, following a vigil that was held in memory of the student, Scout Schultz, large gatherings of demonstrators turned violent as police responded.
Georgia Tech officials tweeted that the community should seek shelter and “stay inside until told otherwise” because of the protests.
The Schultz family released a statement through its attorney late Monday night condoning the violence.
WSB-TVs Justin Wilfon reported that at least one officer sustained a head injury and was loaded into the back of an ambulance.
As of about 11 p.m. local time, Wilfon reported that “most” of the protesters left.
Schultz was a fourth-year engineering student and president of a campus LBGTQ organization. Police say Schultz called police at 11:17 p.m. Saturday to report a person with a gun on campus. When officers responded in large numbers to the scene, they made contact Schultz, who was barefoot and armed with a multi-purpose tool — police initially described it as being a knife.
Schultz walked around a street near a parking garage while officer drew their guns and demanded the weapon to be dropped. Schultz failed to comply with the demand and moved toward officers. Suddenly, one officer opened fire, hitting Schultz with one bullet. The student later died at a nearby hospital.
In stunning cellphone video captured by witnesses, officers can be heard saying they didn’t “want to hurt” Schultz, who slowly walks around the street. Schultz then moves toward another officer and a loud bang is hear and followed by Schultz’s screams.
Scout’s mother, Lynn Schultz, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her oldest child suffered from a number of medical issues over the years, including depression. Two years ago, Scout attempted suicide, the mother told the newspaper, adding that the family spent this past summer at home “trying to decompress.”
Scout’s father, Bill Schultz, is questioning why officers had to use lethal force against his child.
“Why did you have to shoot? That’s the question,” he said. “That’s the only question that matters now. Whatever happened shouldn’t have ended in a death.”
Here are some photos and videos of the Georgia Tech protests:
