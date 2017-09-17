PHOTOS: Gennady Golovkin’s & His Wife Alina

Not much has stood in the way of Gennady Golovkin since he made his professional boxing debut in 2006. The 35-year-old Kazakhstani is one of the most feared boxers in the world, with a 37-0 record and 33 of his victories coming via knockout.

Golovkin is the current WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight title and is ranked as the best middleweight in the world by BoxRec and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board. He won his first world championship in 2010 and has put up some impressive performances with his balanced and powerful punches. Golovkin has the highest knockout percentage (89.8 percent) in middleweight history.

However, Golovkin will surely be tested when he gets into the ring to square off against Canelo Alvarez on September 16 in Las Vegas.

In 2006, Golovkin moved from Kazakhstan to Germany https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/boxing/2015/01/13/middleweight-champ-golovkin-wants-4-fights-in-2015/21691057/and then to Santa Monica, California with his family in 2014.

Golovkin is married to Alina, and the two have a son and a newborn daughter. Alina was pregnant when Golovkin started training for the Alvarez fight and even missed the birth of his daughter because of it. USA Today reported that on September 8, he received a call from Alina saying she was going into labor.

Golovkin was straining at a facility in Big Bear, California and reportedly tried to find a way to get to the hospital in time. Instead, though, he stayed at the facility and kept training. He didn’t give a reason as to why he chose to stay at the facility, snapping on reporters who questioned him about it.

“Can you please not ask me more about my family?” he said. “It is just, different. My focus is on boxing. Boxing – business. Family is different.”

But Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, told the publication his soon-to-be-born daughter was of the least of his concerns.

“I mentioned it to him last week about me being concerned and he said, ‘Coach, the baby is going to come whether I am there or not,’” he said. “He is smiling a lot more. He is in a great mood. I don’t know if it because the baby is here or because he finally has the fight that he has wanted.”

According to the USA Today article, Alina was a few days overdue, and Sanchez told him to head to the hospital and come back later.

Not much is known about Alina, other than she’s wants her husband to retire from boxing as soon as possible, he told TMZ in June.

Other than that, the couple have largely remained out of the spotlight and social media. Here are some photos of Alina and GGG: